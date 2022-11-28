Warzone Caldera is back: Call of Duty map returns with a few

Call of Duty fans are counting down to the relaunch of the Caldera map in Warzone. After recently releasing Warzone 2.0 on consoles and PC, Activision is bringing Caldera back as a standalone experience. The map has been offline for 12 days, ever since Warzone 2.0 made its debut earlier in November. Call of Duty Warzone: Caldera has a November 28 release date and a 6pm GMT UK launch time.

Of course, with the focus now on Warzone 2.0, the Caldera experience won’t be the same as before.

While the map itself remains relatively unchanged, Activision has made some tweaks to things like cross-progression.

Indeed, Warzone Caldera players will not be able to access weapons and items from Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.

Activision explains more: “Warzone 2.0’s weapons, progression, and inventory systems will be tied to the new Modern Warfare II content and systems.

“This is due to a combination of feedback from the community, technical limitations, and a need to simplify the next and newest Warzone to create a seamless player experience moving forward.”

Only existing content from Modern Warfare, the original Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard will be accessible in Caldera.