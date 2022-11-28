Web3 Social App Diamond Crosses 130,000 Monthly Active Users

Because of DeSo, there are apps like Diamond coming into existence. What is the Diamond app? Well, the application is basically a decentralized Twitter alternative that continues to exist as long as there is at least one node on the network holding data for the DeSo blockchain. With all the problems that are currently happening with Twitter and people seeking alternatives, Diamond is now a new contender that people – especially those who are fans of blockchain & distributed ledger technology’s potential – might decide to move to. Most people originally believed it was not possible to create a blockchain-based Twitter that was truly, completely able to store all of its data on-chain due to limited storage capabilities and the cost of transactions, but DeSo and the Diamond app hope to prove that notion wrong.