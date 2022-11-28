Categories
Web3 Social App Diamond Crosses 130,000 Monthly Active Users |


Photo byDeSo

A new web3 social media application called Diamond has launched. Diamond is a social media app that was launched on  DeSo, a blockchain platform that is focused on decentralized social media backed up by a distributed ledger. The blockchain raised two hundred million United States dollars from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz in order to make this decentralized ledger for social media become a reality. DeSo is currently the only blockchain that allows all content, posts, and social graph data to be directly stored on the chain to enable a greater degree of openness and transparency in a brand-new social media network. All of this has led to the creation of new apps that are being built specifically on DeSo and a significant amount of hyper-growth for these particular platforms in the wake of all of the turbulence & problems happening at big social media platforms like Twitter.

Because of DeSo, there are apps like Diamond coming into existence. What is the Diamond app? Well, the application is basically a decentralized Twitter alternative that continues to exist as long as there is at least one node on the network holding data for the DeSo blockchain. With all the problems that are currently happening with Twitter and people seeking alternatives, Diamond is now a new contender that people – especially those who are fans of blockchain & distributed ledger technology’s potential – might decide to move to. Most people originally believed it was not possible to create a blockchain-based Twitter that was truly, completely able to store all of its data on-chain due to limited storage capabilities and the cost of transactions, but DeSo and the Diamond app hope to prove that notion wrong.





