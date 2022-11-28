Web3 Social App Diamond Crosses 130,000 Monthly Active Users

Photo byDeSo

A new web3 social media application called Diamond has launched. Diamond is a social media app that was launched on DeSo , a blockchain platform that is focused on decentralized social media backed up by a distributed ledger. The blockchain raised two hundred million United States dollars from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz in order to make this decentralized ledger for social media become a reality. DeSo is currently the only blockchain that allows all content, posts, and social graph data to be directly stored on the chain to enable a greater degree of openness and transparency in a brand-new social media network. All of this has led to the creation of new apps that are being built specifically on DeSo and a significant amount of hyper-growth for these particular platforms in the wake of all of the turbulence & problems happening at big social media platforms like Twitter.