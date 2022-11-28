Wednesday Continues Netflix Top 10 Dominance

Nearly a week after its initial release, Wednesday isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Netflix brought the beloved Addams Family characters back into the spotlight with a series directed by legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, focusing on the iconic daughter of the family, Wednesday. The series, starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role, was an immediate hit for Netflix when it debuted the day before Thanksgiving. That dominance has continued throughout the holiday weekend.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Wednesday still at the top of the streamer’s ranks. Wednesday is still the number one series on all of Netflix, keeping the spot it has held since this past Thursday.

Wednesday has held off fellow hit shows like 1899, Dead to Me, The Crown, Manifest, and Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? to keep the top spot in the Netflix rankings.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!