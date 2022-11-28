What happened to Diane Albert? New Mexico judge and her pets

On Friday, November 25, Diane Albert, a judge in New Mexico, and her pets were shot dead by her husband before he turned the gun on himself, police said in a statement.

In an incident that police believe was a murder-suicide, Diane Albert, 65, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos, was found dead along with her husband, Eric Pinkerton, 63, and several of her pets inside their home on Ranchitos Road in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, after a friend received a distressing message from her husband.

As per local news station KOAT-TV, a dispatcher from a sheriff’s deputy said:

“He left a voicemail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself.”



shot dead by husband

before he sent ‘

troubling’ voicemail to

friend Judge and family petsshot dead by husbandbefore he sent ‘troubling’ voicemail tofriend New Mexico Judge Diane Albert, 65, was found dead along with husband Eric Pinkerton, 63, at their home on Friday after cops were called to their address for 101now.com/judge-and-fami… Judge and family petsshot dead by husbandbefore he sent ‘troubling’ voicemail tofriendNew Mexico Judge Diane Albert, 65, was found dead along with husband Eric Pinkerton, 63, at their home on Friday after cops were called to their address for101now.com/judge-and-fami…

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said that Pinkerton reportedly killed his wife, several dogs, and a cat before taking his own life. Police are yet to reveal the motive behind the attack.

Diane Albert served as a planning and zoning commissioner in her community

In the early hours of Saturday, November 26, law enforcement confirmed the death of Diane Albert, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos who had served as a planning and zoning commissioner for the North Valley community.

Eric Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself. The decedents have been confirmed as: Diane Albert- 65 and Eric Pinkerton- 63 @koat7news @KOB4 @krqe @ABQRAW @ABQJournal Eric Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself. The decedents have been confirmed as: Diane Albert- 65 and Eric Pinkerton- 63 @koat7news @KOB4 @krqe @ABQRAW @ABQJournal

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said that around 4 pm on Friday, the couple’s friend had contacted the police after receiving “troubling messages” from Pinkerton, who reportedly said that he had shot his wife and pets and was going to kill himself. In a tweet, Bernalillo County officials said:

“Investigators are on the scene of a homicide near the 800 block of Ranchitos Road. Detectives have confirmed two adults are deceased and no one is believed to be outstanding. No further details are available for release at this time.”

As per NBC News, police are still investigating the death of Albert, who was also a former Los Alamos County commissioner and former president of the Bike Coalition of New Mexico.

I am shocked and heartbroken by the senseless shooting death of Diane Albert, Municipal Judge for Los Ranchos, NM, former Los Alamos Co. Councilor and an accomplished & beloved individual. My thoughts are with her many friends, her family and the entire community of Los Ranchos. I am shocked and heartbroken by the senseless shooting death of Diane Albert, Municipal Judge for Los Ranchos, NM, former Los Alamos Co. Councilor and an accomplished & beloved individual. My thoughts are with her many friends, her family and the entire community of Los Ranchos.

In a Facebook post, the state auditor and a friend of Diane Albert, Brian S. Colon, described the slain judge as “a kind-hearted soul who always uplifted me and others.” He added:

“She always entered our home with a smile and usually wore her bicycle helmet.”

Public official Ann Simon also commented on the death of Diane Albert, whom she described as “a brilliant mind, and a friend.” Part of the statement read:

“We are heartsick hearing the news of this senseless tragedy.”

Albert’s neighbor, Joe Craig, who worked with the judge for several years on the planning and zoning commission, also expressed his shock over the tragic death.



