Categories
Showbiz

Will Mellor ‘to miss out’ on Glitterball Trophy as finalists


“Johannes is popular, he elevates Ellie’s dancing in his choreography and focuses during their performances,” she said.

“Like Tony Adams, who remained in the competition for reasons outside of dance ability, Ellie’s dancing is not at the same level as Fleur [East], Molly [Rainford], Kym [Marsh], or Hamza’s [Yassin].”

“I would say the same for Will Mellor,” the expert added hinting that the soap star’s time would be up soon.

Discussing her predictions about who will land in the final, the expert continued: “At the moment I would expect Helen, Hamza and Fleur in the final three.





Source link

Abbie Bray

By Abbie Bray

Abbie Bray is a TV reporter at Express.co.uk. She worked as a TV reporter for another national publication before moving to Express in March 2021. Previously, Abbie worked for regional Reach publication, Devon Live before making the move to London. She loves to write about all things Vera, Shetland and Death in Paradise.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: