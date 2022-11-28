Will Mellor ‘to miss out’ on Glitterball Trophy as finalists

“Johannes is popular, he elevates Ellie’s dancing in his choreography and focuses during their performances,” she said.

“Like Tony Adams, who remained in the competition for reasons outside of dance ability, Ellie’s dancing is not at the same level as Fleur [East], Molly [Rainford], Kym [Marsh], or Hamza’s [Yassin].”

“I would say the same for Will Mellor,” the expert added hinting that the soap star’s time would be up soon.

Discussing her predictions about who will land in the final, the expert continued: “At the moment I would expect Helen, Hamza and Fleur in the final three.