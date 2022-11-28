World Cup 2022 – Portugal 2-0 Uruguay: Bruno Fernandes scores

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to send Portugal through to the knockout stages from Group H with a game to spare after beating Uruguay 2-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had scored a second-half header although the striker did not get a touch to Fernandes’ cross which ended up in the net.

Portugal’s deserved lead came just a minute after a protester had invaded the pitch carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt which read “Save Ukraine” and “Respect for Iranian women”.

Uruguay almost equalised when substitute Maxi Gomez hit a post just seconds after coming on before Luis Suarez missed from close-range – but they were punished in the 90th minute as a VAR check saw Jose Maria Gimenez adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and Fernandes tucked away the spot kick.

Big moments in the game… 33 min: Bentancur breaks through Portugal defence with brilliant run but Is denied by Costa

41 min: Portugal’s Mendes leaves the pitch in tears as he’s forced off injured

53 min: Protester carrying pride flag and supporting Iranian women and Ukraine invades pitch

54 min: Fernandes cross finds the net as Ronaldo misses header

75 min: Substitute Gomez hits post with first-time effort from edge of the Portugal box

78 min: Suarez misses close-range effort moments after coming off the bench

79 min: De Arrascaeta chip saved by Costa as Uruguay push for equaliser

90+3 min: VAR check sees Fernandes net penalty after Gimenez handball

90+8 min: Fernandes strikes a post in search of hat-trick

How Portugal qualified for the last 16

Portugal dominated a drab first half yet Uruguay had the best chance when Rodrigo Bentancur wonderfully weaved through the defence, but was denied one of the great World Cup goals by goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Image:

A protester invades the pitch carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt which reads “Save Ukraine” and “Respect for Iranian women”.





Nuno Mendes left the pitch in tears after being forced off injury although things did improve for Portugal in the second half once the game had restarted following the protest from a supporter.

Fernandes floated a cross into the box for Ronaldo, who had a clear header at goal. However, he did not get a touch to the ball which carried on through into the corner.

Image:

Ronaldo attempts to glance Bruno Fernandes’ cross into the net





Uruguay rallied with 15 minutes remaining and started playing some of their best football. Gomez struck a post with a first-time effort from the edge of the box, Suarez stabbed an effort into the side-netting when he should have scored and Giorgian de Arrascaeta had a chip saved by Costa.

Team news: Fernando Santos made two changes to the Portugal side that beat Ghana. Pepe, 39, came in for his 130th cap and also William Carvalho.

Edinson Cavani was selected ahead of Luis Suarez to lead the Uruguay line as Guillermo Varela and Sebastian Coates also came in.

They were made to pay for their missed chances at the end of normal time when Gimenez’s trailing hand touched the ball as he lunged into a tackle on Fernandes, who dispatched the penalty awarded by referee Alireza Faghani after he was instructed to check the pitchside monitor.

Image:

Fernandes scores from the penalty spot





Fernandes’ almost completed a perfect night as his low drive from the edge of the area came back off a post.

What else happened at the World Cup on Monday?

A manic Monday at the World Cup kicked off with Cameroon coming back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia in Group G. It is a result that does little to help either side, who both needed to win to boost their qualification hopes although head into their last matches still with a chance of finishing second.

The goals continued to flow as Ghana secured a crucial 3-2 victory over South Korea in Group H, leaving them with all to play for in their final match against Uruguay.

Brazil secured a place in the knockout stages by edging past Switzerland 1-0 thanks to Casemiro’s goal.