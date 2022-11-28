World Cup fan invades pitch with rainbow flag during Portugal

The World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay was halted after a pitch invader ran on with a rainbow flag. Tournament hosts Qatar have a poor record on LGBTQ+ rights with many people believing it should have been enough to stop the middle-eastern country from hosting the competition.

The protestor’s T-shirt also carried the message “save Ukraine” and “respect for Iranian women” as they spoke out on some of the biggest global issues. Qatar have clamped down on protests within the stadium during the World Cup and the pitch invader may face severe punishment from the authorities.

Express Sport reporter Jack Otway was present in the Lusail Stadium when the incident took place.

Here is what he saw of the incident: “In a surreal moment, the bravest of pitch invaders sprints onto the pitch with a rainbow flag draped around him.

“He sprints as though his life is depending on it and gives one security guard the slip before a second jumps on him.

“The fan is then taken away. Now, it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

