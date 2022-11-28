World Cup Golden Boot race – Battle for goalscoring award begins

Three Lions captain Kane is the current holder of the award after scoring six goals in Russia. Mbappe and Ronaldo were second after finding the net on four occasions, along with Denis Cheryshev, Antonine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku. The Tottenham star could make history in Qatar by becoming the first player ever to claim the accolade twice.

However, he will face competition from the likes of Ronaldo and Mbappe, with Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Neymar also among the bookies’ favourites. Most are yet to get their quest for the golden boot underway with Argentina and France playing their first matches against Saudi Arabia and Australia respectively later today.

Frenchman Just Fontaine holds the record for the number of goals scored in a single competition after finding the net an impressive 13 times during the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. Hungarian Sandor Kocsis with 11 and German legend Gerd Muller with 10 just behind the forward with those competing in Qatar dreaming of equalising their number.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker is the only Englishman to have won the golden boot other than Kane, scoring six times in Mexico in 1986. Saka is in pole position to join him after two goals against Iran, with Valencia and Taremi both joining him on that number.

