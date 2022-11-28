World Cup LIVE – Germany ‘mad with FIFA’, Brazil boss apologises

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has spoken out on his national team’s well-publicised protest against FIFA. Die Mannschaft lined up for their team photo with their mouths covered, suggesting that they were being silenced by the governing body, before their match with Japan, but they opted not to repeat it against Spain on Sunday.

FIFA had pressured Germany, along with several other nations, not to wear the OneLove captains armband as a measure to promote LGBTQ+ rights.

“We had a few players who were mad with FIFA, because obviously there were things planned from the team,” said Gundogan. “[The armband] getting disallowed just before the game, a few players were disappointed and frustrated and wanted to show something. We had the discussion in the team and at the end it got decided that we’ll do this gesture against FIFA. If you do something, you do it as a team.

“Honestly, my point of view is now the politics are finished.”