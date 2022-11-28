‘Yellowstone’ season 5, episode 4: How to watch, free live

“Yellowstone” Season 5 continues tonight, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern on Paramount Network. In Episode 4 titled “Horses in Heaven,” John makes changes at the capital and later receives some advice from Montana’s newest senator. Also, Beth and Jamie’s feud reaches the boiling point.

WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Philo (free trial) | FuboTV (free trial) | DirecTV Stream (free trial).

In last week’s episode, Kayce tried to decide what was best for his family following the death of his son. Jamie dealt with the legal fallout from John’s move against Market Equities, but things are’t quite as they seem. Rainwater deals with trouble on the reservation while Beth celebrates successful business dealings out of town before causing some trouble of her own at a local bar.

Kevin Costner returns as family patriarch John Dutton. The show follows the continued exploits of the Dutton family and the conflicts surrounding their Montana cattle ranch and the troubles encroaching on their borders.

How to watch “Yellowstone” Season 5 online

New episodes of "Yellowstone" are available free on-demand or live Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on the following streaming services: Philo, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling.

