Yellowstone season 5: next episode, recaps, cast and everything

Yellowstone season 5 is here, bringing fans back to Montana to see what awaits the Dutton family as they continue to fight for their land in a show that’s proven the western genre still has some legs.

The Taylor Sheridan neo-western is a far cry from the genre that John Wayne made famous on the big screen, but Yellowstone’s cowboys have become one of the biggest draws on TV.

It continued to prove so with the Yellowstone season 5, which delivered the biggest ratings yet for the show, 12.1 million same-day viewers, per Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Yellowstone’s popularity has also helped boost a couple of other shows — particularly Yellowstone prequel series 1883, which is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. Yellowstone also has a couple more spinoffs planned — 6666, a direct spinoff of Yellowstone and 1923, which like 1883, is another prequel series that follows past generations of the Dutton family.

But Yellowstone is still the main attraction. Here is everything we know about Yellowstone season 5.

When is the next Yellowstone season 5 episode?

Next up for Yellowstone season 5 is episode 5, which airs in the US on Sunday, December 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 debuts on Paramount Plus in the UK on Monday, November 28. Then episode 5 debuts on December 5.

Yellowstone season 5 episodes

Here are the official synopses for all of the Yellowstone season 5 episodes released so far, as well as our recaps for each:

Yellowstone season 5 episode 1, “One Hundred Years is Nothing”

“John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana; as John settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents.” Read WTW’s Yellowstone season 5 episode 1 recap. Also find out who the band was in the premiere episode.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 2, “The Sting of Wisdom”

“”As John makes a passionate speech to the state of Montana, a new formidable opponent from Market Equities arrives in Montana. The cowboys at the ranch deal with a new problem.” Read WTW’s Yellowstone season 5 episode 2 recap.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3, “Tall Drink of Water”

“Beth heads to Salt Lake City to take care of unfinished business; a trap is set for Jamie; Kayce makes an important decision for his family.” Read WTW’s Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 recap.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4, “Horses in Heaven”

“The venom between Jamie and Beth reaches a boiling point. John makes changes at the Capitol.” Read WTW’s Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 recap.

Yellowstone season 5 cast

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

At the heart of Yellowstone is the Dutton family, with its main members consisting of:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton : family patriarch John Dutton is Driven to protect his family’s land and legacy at nearly any cost. John Dutton has become a signature role for Costner, who already has a number of those with Bull Durham, The Untouchables, The Bodyguard and Dances With Wolves.

: family patriarch John Dutton is Driven to protect his family’s land and legacy at nearly any cost. John Dutton has become a signature role for Costner, who already has a number of those with Bull Durham, The Untouchables, The Bodyguard and Dances With Wolves. Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton : John Dutton’s children include Beth a ruthless businesswoman and her father’s most loyal defender. Reilly is also known for Flight and Cavalry.

: John Dutton’s children include Beth a ruthless businesswoman and her father’s most loyal defender. Reilly is also known for Flight and Cavalry. Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton : Kayce is the youngest son of John Dutton, who attempts to balance what is best for his dad and his own wife and son. Some of Luke Grimes other credits include American Sniper and Fifty Shades of Grey.

: Kayce is the youngest son of John Dutton, who attempts to balance what is best for his dad and his own wife and son. Some of Luke Grimes other credits include American Sniper and Fifty Shades of Grey. Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton: Jamie is the black sheep of the family as John Dutton’s adopted son. Wes Bentley is known for American Beauty and Interstellar.

Other members of the Dutton family include Beth’s husband and foreman of the Yellowstone Ranch Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser (Rogue, Olympus Has Fallen); Kayce’s wife Monica Dutton, played by Kelsey Asbille (Fargo, Wind River); and Kayce’s son Tate, played by Brecken Merrill.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg sat down with the actors who play the Duttons ahead of season 5.

Here’s other series regulars of the Yellowstone cast, all of which are set to return for season 5:

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd

Denim Richards as Colby

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Finn Little as Carter

Jen Landon as Teeter

Kathryn Kelly as Emily

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo

Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry

The Wrap (opens in new tab) has reported on additional cast members set to appear in season 5. These include the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton, Kylie Rogers as young Beth Dutton and Kyle Red Silverstein as young Rip Wheeler — meaning we’re going to be getting more flashback scenes. Jacki Weaver is also back as Caroline Warner, one of the season 4 antagonists.

A number of new faces have also been confirmed for season 5. They include Kai Caster as Rowdy, a young cowboy; Lainey Wilson as Abby, a musician; Lilly Kay as Clara Brewer, the Dutton’s new assistant; and Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a new corporate player who arrives in Montana.

We’ve got more on the Yellowstone season 5 cast right here.

Yellowstone season 5 trailer

A brief teaser previously dropped, but now we have a proper trailer. The makers tease: “Power has a price. What are the Duttons willing to pay? The official Yellowstone season 5 trailer is here…”

Then, after the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, a trailer for what is to come in the rest for the season was shared. Give that a look here:

Yellowstone season 4 recap

SPOILERS AHEAD if you are not caught up with Yellowstone season 4.

After the Yellowstone season 3 cliffhanger where Beth, Kayce and John were all attacked, season 4 picks up a couple of months later with John Dutton waking up from a coma in the hospital. The rest of the family are all alive, but struggling in different ways — Beth suffered burns on her back from the explosion, while Kayce struggles to help a traumatized Monica and Tate.

While looking after her father, Beth meets a teen, Carter, whose father overdoses and she invites him to live and work on the ranch. They’ll need the extra hand as Jimmy, once recovered from another accident with a bucking horse, is sent off to the Texas ranch, 6666, by John as a last-ditch effort to try and become a real cowboy.

In the fight to keep Yellowstone from being sold, Market Equity is beginning construction on its planned airport, with a new executive coming to Montana to oversee things, Caroline Warner. As a way to have Beth fight for them instead of against them, Caroline offers Beth a job; but Beth’s first loyalty is always to her father, so she uses the opportunity to learn more about Market Equity’s plan and try and disrupt it from the inside. This includes using an environmentalist that becomes close with John Dutton as a pawn to stage a protest on Market Equity’s build site that eventually draws national attention.

Thomas Rainwater and the Duttons continue to put their once and likely future rivalry on hold as he first shares key information with John about who was hired to attack him and his family, as well as help Kayce and his family through their struggles. The info reveals that an inmate organized the attack against the Duttons, but he appears to have no connection to them before this. Though their relationship is still tense (and as a test), John sends Kayce to ask Jamie for help to interview the inmate. Jamie agrees but quickly learns that one of the inmate’s previous cellmates was his real father, Garrett Randle. Though Jamie attempts to confront him, he still struggles with which father he wants to truly be loyal to. He lets Randle live and doesn’t say anything to John.

Things get even more complicated when Gov. Perry decides to run for Senate and needs to endorse a successor. She initially tells John that she will endorse Jamie, but John doesn’t think that is a good idea and reluctantly says that he will do it. When Jamie finds out he is shell-shocked but attempts to figure out a way to run anyway.

As the season concludes, Beth is fired by Market Equity after her actions are revealed, but she has bigger fish to fry. She learns the truth about their attacker and uses that info to blackmail Jamie, forcing him to kill Randle and then saying that she now owns him. Beth ends her whirlwind couple of days by marrying Rip.

Kayce takes part in a Native American ritual where he has a powerful vision that he tells Monica will be the end of them (but we aren’t given any clues to what he saw). Jimmy, meanwhile, returns from 6666 a changed and engaged man, and he is ultimately given permission to return to Texas and start a new life.

How to watch Yellowstone seasons 1-4

If you need to catch up with Yellowstone or just want to rewatch the series, streaming remains the easiest option, with all four seasons of Yellowstone exclusively available to stream on Peacock. Reruns of episodes also stream occasionally on cable channel Paramount Network.

For fans in the UK, after a very long wait, there’s some good news coming. When Paramount Plus launches in the UK on June 22, all four seasons of Yellowstone will be in its lineup.

Check out this article for all the details on how to catch up with Yellowstone seasons 1-4.