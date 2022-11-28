Yellowstone Season 6 Release Date Speculation & Renewal Status

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

Since being released in 2018, Yellowstone has grown to be one of the largest shows on television. In fact, it is the most-watched cable series on TV, as the season four finale had a whopping 9.3 million viewers the night it aired.

With season five of Yellowstone premiering on November 13, 2022, fans of the show are already hoping it will be renewed for a sixth season.

Thanks to the vast popularity of the show, it seems likely that season five will not be the last of Yellowstone.

Will There Be a Yellowstone Season 6?

There is no official news on whether there will be a Yellowstone season 6. However, Cole Hauser told People Magazine that season five is not the last season. Hauser, who plays the gritty yet lovable Rip Wheeler, said that season six is already in the makings.

According to Hauser, Sheridan was not at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in New York City because he is currently busy writing the next season. He claims that season five will not be the end of the Dutton family’s story.

There is no official news on when Yellowstone season 6 will be released. Since season 5 will be split into two sections, season 6 likely wouldn’t be released until late 2023 or sometime in 2024.

Yellowstone season 5 will premier as a two-hour special on November 13, 2022, on the Paramount Network at 8 pm ET.

The remaining first half of the season will be released every following Sunday. However, the release of the second half of the season has not been revealed yet.

Many speculate that the second half of season 5 will release in the spring or summer of 2023. The release of the second half of the season will probably have a big impact on when season six is set to premiere.

Typically, the seasons are released approximately one year apart. However, COVID delayed the release of season four, causing it to be released in November 2021 instead of June 2021. Each season prior had premiered every year in June.

Cole Hauser’s Thoughts About the Future of Yellowstone

Cole Hauser has high hopes for the future of Yellowstone. While we may not know the future of Rip, the Dutton’s story is not yet to the end.

“What I know is that there’s a tremendous amount of great talent on the show and it goes all the way down to the crew you know, the directors, it’s Taylor’s writing, and everybody cares deeply about making the best thing they can. Usually, if that’s the case, you’ll have some… Of course, nobody would have known it would do what it’s done,” Hauser told People Magazine.

Rip also tells people that the dynamic of Beth and Rip’s relationship doesn’t change drastically in season five now that they are married.

While some fans are nervous as to Rip’s future, he has some reassuring words on the matter.

While Hauser hasn’t read any fan theories online, his mom stays in the loop as to what fans are saying. “My mom’s told me a couple of them and I said, ‘Mom, I do the killing. Don’t worry about it,’” Hauser told Today.

Yellowstone Prequel and Spinoff Series

As the success of Yellowstone continues, so do its spinoffs and prequels. Season one of 1883 premiered in December 2021 and season one of 1923 will premiere on December 18, 2022.

The Yellowstone universe also has the shows 6666 and the second season of 1883, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story premiering in the future. However, neither series has a premiere date confirmed yet.

Taylor Sheridan is also considering creating two new series in the Yellowstone world. While there is no confirmation yet on the two potential series, one would take place in the 1940s and the other in the 1960s.

Both series would set in the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and current events of the time.

Learn more about the two new Yellowstone spin-offs Taylor Sheridan is planning here.