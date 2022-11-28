YOU Season 4 Gets Earlier Premiere Date at Netflix

You Season 4 is premiering one day earlier than expected.

Netflix has revealed the first half of the upcoming season will now debut on Thursday, February 9.

Part 2 follows one month later, on Thursday, March 9.

“Emotional baggage for Jonathan Moore is waiting at the claim,” Netflix teased in their official announcement earlier this month.

Yes, Joe is in London for the fourth season, complete with a new identity.

Check out the new key art below.

Penn Badgley will of course be back.

Tati Gabrielle also returns as Marienne Bellamy, while the other series regulars include Lukas Gage as Adam, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia, and Ed Speleers as Rhys.

Recurring players include Niccy Lin as Sophie, Aidan Cheng as Simon, Stephen Hagan as Malcolm, Ben Wiggins as Roald, Eve Austin as Gemma, Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, Dario Coates as Connie, Sean Pertwee as Vic, Brad Alexander as Edward, Alison Pargeter as Dawn, and Adam James as Elliot.

YOU has been a massive success for Netflix, and the fourth season marks the fourth location change for it.

Shifting the action to a new country will shake things up considerably.

Joe always has commentary to share on his new environments and the teaser released earlier this year during the Tudum fan event put Joe in the spotlight as a professor.

Wherever he goes, there’s always a body count. There’s also always someone from his past in the location.

Candace arrived in Los Angeles to shake up his world on YOU Season 2, and now, it looks like the pursuit of Marianne will send things in a very different direction.

Could our devious killer finally be caught out?

Without knowing what the future holds for the series in terms of a renewal, we shouldn’t expect the net to close in on Joe any time soon.

What are your thoughts on the earlier date and key art?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.