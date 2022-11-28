Zara kicks off Maison Valentino shoes to enjoy I’m A Celeb wrap

Zara Tindall, 41, wore a gorgeous designer dress to the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! wrap party on Sunday evening after her husband Mike came in fourth place on the popular reality show. The daughter of Princess Anne showed off her toned legs in a Me + Em short dress, but not before kicking off her designer shoes as she waited in line to attend the party.
Zara wore a Me + Em “Silk Short Fit + Flare Dress in Emerald” which retails for a whopping £425. The description on the designer’s website says: “The sartorial solution to a day behind your desk followed by drinks and dinner.
“Helping you to effortlessly transition between the two, this fit-and-flare dress is crafted from pure silk celebrating a matte finish and emerald-green hue.”
The dress is also available in black if royal fans wish to purchase the gown in a different colour. Zara paired her dress with an Aspinal Of London “Lottie Bag in Champagne Pebble”.
Although Zara most likely purchased it for the full price of £550, it is currently on sale for just £440 in the Black Friday sales.
The description for this gorgeous bag says: “Feminine and elegant, our Lottie Bag is a true investment piece designed to take you from day to night.
“Handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather, the shoulder bag is finished with our signature letterbox closure and an elegant chain strap to be worn over the shoulder or across the body.
“A versatile addition to your accessory wardrobe, make it unique by personalising with initials on the shield tab.”
For footwear, Zara wore her Maison Valentino “B-Drape Pumps in Beige”, which she was first seen wearing three years ago in 2019.
She also wore them earlier this year to the wedding of her half-sister Stephanie Phillips and William Hosier.
The shoes are described as Valentino Garavani ruched kid leather pumps that have PVC sides, a style loved by Queen Letizia of Spain.
Unfortunately, they are no longer in stock, so it is unclear how much the shoes cost at the time of purchase. Zara ended up kicking off her shoes as she waited in line to attend the I’m A Celeb wrap party.
Royal fans loved her wrap party dress and took to social media to praise the daughter of Princess Anne’s fashion.
Instagram user @europe.monarchies_ posted: “Love her shoes.” Similarly, @royally_yourz added: “Great legs. Great colour dress.”
Royal watcher @rose_mcguire91 wrote: “Love the dress. Best legs on a royal I’ve seen since Princess Diana.”
In addition, @rachelletuls commented: “Damn what has she been doing, working out with Kate Middleton?”
Another fan, @catherine.duncan48 added: “Really nice outfit, colours go well together.” Some fans had mixed reviews, however.
For instance, @birdnerd327 posted: “I think she looks great! I’m personally not a fan of shoes with the clear plastic but the trend doesn’t seem to be going away and they do look good with the dress! So a hit.”
Similarly, @royalrisks added: “I love the colour. However the style and cut are not very good.” But overall, royal fans could not be happier with Zara’s outfit as she partied in Australia with her husband, Mike Tindall.
For example, fan @kyababy2016 wrote on Instagram: “She has been looking so stunning and happy.” Another royal watcher, @amj109 simply said: “Gorgeous!”
Finally, royal fan @sabrina_hala_ commented: “Beautiful for Zara Tindall.”
