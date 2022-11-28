Zara Tindall shows off legs in mini dress for I’m A Celeb party

The royal flew to Australia to welcome her rugby star husband after he exited the jungle in fourth place. Zara, 41, was seen after Sunday’s finale attending the post-show celebrations for the contestants and their guests. The daughter of Princess Anne wore a green dress and completed the look with beige heels and a small handbag as the group toasted their time in the jungle at the luxury hotel.
Zara met Mike on the bridge after he was eliminated from the show on Saturday night.
Her appearance came as a surprise after it was speculated she may not have flown to Australia.
As always, the stars were able to leave behind their jungle looks and dress up to the nines with their loved ones as they marked the end of the series after Jill Scott was crowned the winner.
Zara wore subtle hooped earrings and her blonde hair was styled sleekly for the occasion.
READ MORE: Mike Tindall’s real reason for signing up to I’m A Celebrity exposed
The couple’s reunion came after Mike managed weeks in the jungle and became one of the favourites with fans.
He kept fellow contestants laughing with his comic stories, sunny demeanor and positive attitude.
In one revealing chat from the series, Mike admitted he once ripped his trousers in front of his royal mother-in-law.
He told the camp: “I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over-exaggerate dancing at weddings. I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.”
He continued: “The old sl*t drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, and they were like, ‘Oh my God, what are you going to do?’
“I was like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got a spare.’ They were like, ‘Who brings a spare suit?’
“Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.”
He had his campmates in hysterics as he went on: “Zara had a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight. Nothing ever fits a rugby player’s bum and legs.
DON’T MISS…
Matt Hancock controversially attends I’m A Celebrity party [LATEST]
I’m A Celebrity faces calls to be ‘cancelled’ as fans slam final three [REACTION]
Cliff Richard shuts down EastEnders star’s family myth as ‘rubbish’ [VIDEO]
“So I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl*t drop in front of my mother-in-law.
“I ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that the boxers that I had on at that time said, ‘Nibble my nuts.’
“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d’ rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going and walked off.”
Viewers as well as show hosts Ant and Dec often pointed out Mike’s “budgie smuggler” swimwear, which also kept the campmates entertained.
During his daily swims, Mike sported a very short pair of trunks to wear in the camp creek.
The rugby star also kept viewers entertained with several royal anecdotes.
Unfortunately for Mike, he narrowly missed out on a place in the final after making it to the final four.
He was greeted by Zara and the two shared an emotional embrace before walking away hand-in-hand.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is available to watch on ITV Hub.
Source link