Zara Tindall shows off legs in mini dress for I’m A Celeb party

The royal flew to Australia to welcome her rugby star husband after he exited the jungle in fourth place. Zara, 41, was seen after Sunday’s finale attending the post-show celebrations for the contestants and their guests. The daughter of Princess Anne wore a green dress and completed the look with beige heels and a small handbag as the group toasted their time in the jungle at the luxury hotel.

Zara met Mike on the bridge after he was eliminated from the show on Saturday night.

Her appearance came as a surprise after it was speculated she may not have flown to Australia.

As always, the stars were able to leave behind their jungle looks and dress up to the nines with their loved ones as they marked the end of the series after Jill Scott was crowned the winner.

Zara wore subtle hooped earrings and her blonde hair was styled sleekly for the occasion.

