Zara Tindall spotted in shopping spree hours before Mike exited

Zara Tindall, 41, the daughter of Princess Anne and wife of Mike Tindall, was spotted around the trendy Byron Bay area on Friday.

The royal stepped out in a casual outfit as she browsed luxury fashion boutiques in a baggy striped shirt, ripped jean shorts, flip flops and a baseball cap.

Zara showed off her newly earned tan after spending a few days in the Australian sunshine.

She was spotted on her shopping spree just hours before Mike was eliminated from the competition on Friday evening.

Mike just missed out on the I’m A Celebrity final as politician Matt Hancock, actor Owen Warner and Lionness Jill Scott went forward.

Ultimately Jill Scott went on to win the series, and at the wrap party Mike was spotted getting chatty with Jill’s fiance Shelly Unitt.