Zara Tindall wows in Australia wearing ‘fabulous’ £159 playsuit

In a second pose, Zara channelled one of Princess Eugenie’s favourite brands Erdem, with a £1,590 “Bertram Cahun Garden-Print Lace-Trim Silk Dress”.

In the third and final pose, Zara wore a Zadig Et Voltaire “Ruti Pensee Double Floral Silk Dress”, which she was also seen wearing earlier this year at the Magic Millions Party.

The daughter of Princess Anne was photographed today at the Marriott hotel, where she is staying with Mike Tindall as they prepare to go back home to the UK.

Zara appeared to be re-wearing her £265 Ralph Lauren dress from Wimbledon earlier this year.