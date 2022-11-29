☀️ The Netflix GLASS ONION Experiment: What Lessons Did We Learn

via Giphy

Now that we have some “Glass Onion” numbers actually in hand (or about as much as we’ll ever have them) – Did it work? What’s to learn here?

#Medianerd🤓 is back, fresh from his post Q3 earnings season spa retreat (shh… don’t tell him about the Bobs), just in time to dive into the “Glass Onion” reported production & marketing spend numbers as well as some other charts and quotes to look at the new lessons that are emerging as our windows & business models continue to evolve.

As the cold dying fingerprints from the Studios’ grip on the cable bundle show… a lack flexibility is never a good tactic.

Looking at this new “Glass Onion” data in addition to other pieces that have emerged this year, it’s increasingly difficult to see the downside of non-studio Streamers easing their strict to-date practice of no wide Theatrical releases for any movies, and begin embracing the Theatrical experience in creative ways that create big cultural events. Oh hi “Smile” 😁, nice of you to join us.

WHAT’S AHEAD:

A dive into the “Glass Onion” numbers and “Knives Out” comps to see what could have been the alternate narrative here if they went the wide route that Stuber was reportedly advising instead of the Ted route that we got.

Did this “Glass Onion” experiment likely make any money… or was it truly a loss-leader “marketing activation”.

What the performance of the NETFLIX-SONY deal shows to support the case for giving some NETFLIX films a real Theatrical play.

A look at the pro & con logic behind introducing flexibility into the steadfast Streaming-only Film mantra, just as the former steadfast theatrical windows already have.

And I promise not to make any analogies to me being just like Benoit Blanc (with a much less impressive wardrobe), outside of our likely mutual love for beignets of course.

For the record, NETFLIX invited me to check out “Glass Onion” a couple weeks ago, and it’s a lot of fun! A cast doing roles you love seeing them do, some very funny lines, and really the kind of movie that’s great… to see with people in a movie theater. ahem.