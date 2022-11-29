10 Best Horror Movies Set In Nature, According To Reddit

Many horror movies released in fall 2022 have explored classic tropes, like demonic possession in My Best Friend’s Exorcism and a slasher villain in Halloween Ends. While fans always welcome new ways to tell these stories, it’s also fun to see horror films that take place in nature, as the protagonists find that the world around them provides more threats that they ever imagined.





Whether characters battle the winter elements, find creatures in a cave, or are stuck in a cabin in an isolated area, Redditors are recommending horror movies that are all about how deadly and horrifying nature can be.

The Ruins (2008)

Stream on HBO Max

There are many great horror movies about friend groups and Redditor BackpackerLee recommended “The Ruins,” which is not only set in nature but also features two couples who are close and ready for a fun vacation that turns out to be horrible.

While sightseeing is the best part of seeing a new part of the world, being curious becomes a disaster in this film. As the characters explore a Mayan ruin in Mexico, they learn that the vines are evil and deadly, which creates a terrifying visual.

The Lodge (2019)

Stream on Hulu

In The Lodge, siblings are upset at spending the holidays with their father Richard and his new fiance Grace, but what happens next is more chilling than any awkward family Christmas celebration. Redditor RoaringToucan wrote that the movie is “absolutely fantastic! I thought I knew exactly what was going on throughout the entire movie and boy was I wrong!”

Mia and Aiden learn that Grace has a terrifying background that is affecting the present, and as the movie twists and turns, it’s clear that it wouldn’t be as compelling if it took place in an urban environment. The characters are trapped at a cabin out in nature and that makes them feel even worse.

Long Weekend (1978)

Stream on Kanopy

Redditor WarmedCrumpet recommended Long Weekend and called it a “low budget slow burner from Australia that sticks with you. Not a traditional horror but very creepy and dread inducing.”

Marcia and Peter are camping on a beach and facing a rocky patch in their relationship, and things get worse when they treat the beach badly and then the beach essentially begins fighting back. Nature is a chilling and effective character in this movie, proving that it can’t be messed with.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Stream on Tubi

Redditor flobama91 shared that “The GOAT The Blair Witch Project” is a favorite horror movie set in nature, and the ’90s movie definitely influenced many other scary films, proving that camping in a forest can produce some horrifying experiences.

Horror fans can’t ever forget the first time that they watched The Blair Witch Project as it’s such an influential story of college students wondering if a legend of a witch is actually real. This story wouldn’t have the same impact if it took place in a city.

The Birds (1963)

Rent on AppleTV

Replying to a thread about horror movies that use the wind as a sound effect, Redditor pennyspy shared that The Birds has “only nature sounds throughout,” which definitely makes it a good pick when looking for a movie where the horror is totally natural.

Alfred Hitchcock’s beloved movie The Birds has some memorable scenes, as no one can forget the eerie image of birds circling around the characters. While slasher villains and evil demons are definitely scary, this classic film proves how nature can turn on people.

The Strangers (2008)

Stream on Tubi

One Redditor said “I love horror movies set in nature… The ‘villain’ doesn’t need to be nature/an animal but I enjoy that as well” and noted that they love The Strangers. The reason why this movie is so frightening is because the main characters are in a house in the countryside.

While killers wearing masks that they have crafted themselves would scare anyone anywhere, it doesn’t seem like the intruders could get away with what they do if they were entering an apartment building. The fact that they target people who are isolated is makes this story so terrible.

The Bay (2012)

Rent on AppleTV

While slashers with killers who have agendas and want revenge are always fan favorites, a story about a natural threat is just as memorable, and The Bay is a mockumentary about a virus that hits a small town because of something toxic getting into the water.

Redditor rxsheepxr suggested this nature-set movie and wrote, “the presentation and the framing structure they used in this movie was pretty unique.” It definitely counts as a realistic mockumentary and comments on how people behave in these types of crises.

The Descent (2006)

Stream on Shudder

One Redditor recommended The Descent and explained, “I see it as ‘nature gone wrong.” When six friends ready for a fun time spelunking travel to the Appalachian Mountains, they find terror in the caves in the form of monsters that are called “crawlers.”

The characters try to save themselves and each other and go on a tense, horrible journey where they have no idea what’s going to happen next. The Descent proves that a cave can be just as scary a setting as typical horror locations like a cabin in the woods or a college campus.

Annihilation (2018)

Stream on Paramount+

Redditor shrimplinko wrote that “Annihilation has some really interesting ‘nature’” and while this may be an alien invasion horror movie with science-fiction elements, it does feature main characters who are looking at the terrors found in the natural world.

The setting of the movie is an area called The Shimmer where aliens make animals and plants to behave differently. It’s a good hook and Lena is a well-written character who investigates this natural occurrence.

The Grey (2012)

Rent on AppleTV

In The Grey, John Ottway works for an Alaskan oil company and his job becomes dangerous when the wolves begin going after people. Redditor mi-16-evil shared that it’s a great movie and wrote, “All the dangers are environmental (wolves, rivers, steep cliffs, etc.).”

Winter always looks perfectly creepy in movies, since wind, ice, and freezing temperatures make everything seem more somber and desolate. John’s fight to keep himself alive out in nature is a terrifying journey.

