10 Best Kevin Costner Movies For Yellowstone Fans

Kevin Costner is one of Hollywood’s most treasured actors. At one point, he was the film industry’s leading man and hottest commodity. Currently starring in the excellent Western drama series Yellowstone, Costner is reminding audiences of just how great an actor he is. With an impressive career behind him, Costner brings a great deal of charisma and chemistry to his roles.





The ’90s were a heyday for Costner, seeing him take up new and exciting roles on a near-yearly basis. Costner has remained a solid actor and a great name to attract viewers, especially fans of his long and legendary career. For fans of Yellowstone, Costner has a great filmography under his belt.

10/10 Field Of Dreams Is A Hopeful Comeback Movie

Field of Dreams is a wonderful baseball story featuring a small-town farmer who, after hearing a voice, is inspired to pursue his dream of building a baseball field. Ray is supported by his wife, Annie, in the hopes that his project will bring people to share in his love of baseball.

Aided by an author who helps him understand the history of the player that he believes is the voice, Ray sets out to make his dream come true. Field of Dreams is Kevin Costner’s most lighthearted movie and is a comeback story that’s best known for its “build it, and they will come” quote.

9/10 Waterworld Shows People A World Where Land Is A Distant Memory

Waterworld takes place in a world where climate change and the melting of the polar ice caps have submerged the entire planet in water. Costner plays a drifter who survives by scavenging from the ruins of the old world, which only he can reach.

When The Mariner comes upon a woman and child, with the possibility of finding dry land, he reluctantly takes them into his care. Meanwhile, they are pursued by a seafaring dictator and his band of violent bandits. Kevin Costner considered Waterworld to be a “cool” film, which was praised for its action sequences.

8/10 The Bodyguard Is Costner’s Romantic Thriller

The Bodyguard follows a former Secret Service agent-turned-bodyguard. Frank is hired to protect a young singer, who’s on the receiving end of threats and attacks. To prevent a stalker from entering her property, Frank protects Rachel Marron from the threats she faces on a regular basis.

While taking care of Rachel, Frank begins to fall in love. However, when he realizes someone has been hired to kill her, Frank is forced to move Rachel and her family to a remote area, hoping it will keep them safe. The Bodyguard popularized “I Will Always Love You” and is a cheesy, enjoyable watch.

7/10 Open Range Is A Gunslinger Comeback Story

Open Range is a story about a retired gunslinger who’s forced back into action when he and his friend run afoul of a corrupt local sheriff and cattle thief. Urged to save the townspeople from the corrupt men, the two friends set out to take the fight and liberate the land from tyranny.

Open Range has a similar tone to Yellowstone, as it slowly builds up to the main climax of the film. Open Range also shares themes of corruption with Yellowstone. Kevin Costner starred in the film, which was a quintessential tale of classic wild Western justice.

6/10 JFK Followed One Man’s Crusade For Truth On The Infamous Kennedy Assassination

JFK follows infamous district attorney Jim Garrison as he desperately fights to discover the truth behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. Directed by Oliver Stone, JFK takes viewers down a path of conspiracy, casting aspersions on figures and building to the climactic court case.

JFK is well known for a number of theories and quotes, such as the infamous “back, and to the left” line that reignited the Kennedy conspiracy theories. Garrison and his colleagues explore the strange and shady world surrounding Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald.

5/10 Silverado Is A Tale Of Heroic Western Justice

Silverado is a great Western adventure story that follows four gunslingers as they bring justice to a small town on the frontier. Silverado boasts a star-studded cast that includes Kevin Kline, Kevin Costner, Scott Glenn, and Danny Glover. Costner plays Jake, one of the justice-oriented cowboys.

The story is a mixture of adventure and heroism, starting the heroes out on a long and perilous journey as they build toward a showdown with the villains. Silverado embraces its genre, bringing solid action sequences, beautiful scenery, and one of the genre’s best soundtracks. These qualities aren’t too dissimilar from Yellowstone.

4/10 No Way Out Is A Political Murder Conspiracy Thriller

No Way Out is the story of a young navy officer, Tom Farrell, who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation and espionage plot in the Pentagon. When Farrell’s girlfriend is murdered by the politician she’s having an affair with, he races against time to clear his name before it’s too late.

When suspicion started to fall on him, Farrell took matters into his own hands, and even went as far as to confront the guilty politician. The Cold War era thriller was a great murder mystery that boasted one of cinema’s best twists and one of Costner’s greatest performances.

3/10 Wyatt Earp Explored The Infamous Western Lawman

Wyatt Earp is based on the infamous Western lawman and his life, family, and journey in the Wild West. It sought to bring viewers a grounded version of the tale of Wyatt Earp, bringing depth to the story of his life and taking him from Wichita to Dodge City and everywhere in between.

Wyatt Earp explored the same story as the more successful Tombstone, following the same events such as the infamous O.K. Corral gunfight. Wyatt Earp explores how one of the greatest lawmen went from a regular man to one of the era’s most enduring mythical figures.

2/10 The Highwaymen Is An Intense Manhunt Movie

The Highwaymen is the true story of the manhunt for Bonnie and Clyde as they carried out their bloody crime spree through the American South. Two former Texas Rangers, played by Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, were hired by the governor to hunt down the criminals and put an end to the violence.

While the crime spree was an interesting backdrop, the reconnection between the two former cops was the best part of The Highwaymen. The Highwaymen carried the same intense, slow-burn drama that Yellowstone does, seeing the two men move from town to town.

1/10 The Untouchables Retold The Story Of The Downfall Of Al Capone

The Untouchables tells the story of the real-life police investigation and downfall of notorious bootleg gangster, Al Capone. It follows Treasury officer Eliot Ness, played by Kevin Costner, as he assembles his squad of honest and incorruptible police officers to take the fight directly to Capone.

When the cops prove incredibly effective and refuse Capone’s bribes, the violent gangster sends his goons after the cops, even threatening their families. Still, the dedicated officers close in on the entire Chicago operation and Capone, obtaining information on his activities.

