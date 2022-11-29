10 Most Unique Beach Hotels And Resorts Near Tampa, Florida

Whether you aim to chill by the sea, wander lush parks, visit cigar factories, or try high-end eateries, here are must-try unique resorts near Tampa.

Tampa is a vibrant city with picturesque beaches, endless options for entertainment, sports activities, and cultural attractions, which attract travelers from around the world. People who spend a vacation in Tampa are spoiled with different choices. Some seek to chill by the pristine white sandy beaches, take a dip in the crystal clear waters, relish St. Petersburg’s fetching stretch of beaches, build sandcastles, or indulge in water sports, while others prefer a stroll in lush parks, see cigar factories, visit contemporary museums, and test high-end eateries. Here are 10 of the best beach resorts near Tampa, Florida.





10/10 Sandpearl Resort Clearwater Beach

Sitting on pristine white sands, just a few blocks from the lively Pier 60, Sandpearl Resort Clearwater Beach is one of the best beach hotels on Florida’s Gulf Coast. People can pick between various rooms, from a luxurious Gulf Junior King suite presented with a comfortable king’s bed and Roman-style tub or the Gulf View Two Bedroom King Suite that accommodates up to six guests. The beach hotel offers multiple amenities, including the sparkling pool and the on-site spa, where they will benefit from ocean-inspired treatments. They will then dine at Caretta, which serves fresh seafood, while enjoying Gulf views.

9/10 Opal Sands Resort

Opal Sands Resort is perfect for a sunny escape. People head to Clearwater’s beachfront to stay in comfortable chic rooms overlooking Gulf views. The Opal Sands Resort features chic premium suites with a private balcony and an outdoor lounge area. Visitors get spoiled at the on-site spa or enjoy a swim at the Gulf-front pool. They also try hand-crafted cocktails served at Reflections Poolside Bar or enjoy Italian classics.at Sea Guini, along with live entertainment.

8/10 TradeWinds Island Grand Resort

Located a few minutes from Tampa’s action, TradeWinds Island Grand is a gorgeous hotel offering the perfect ocean-side getaway. It is one of the few properties in Florida offering all-inclusive packages tailored specifically to meet visitors’ needs and maximize fun on family vacations. People will have plenty of things to do, including dining on fresh seafood, watching a pirate show, and enjoying beach and pool activities. Many activities are available on-site, such as unlimited rides on the slide, nightly campfires, dive-in movies, and paddle boats.

7/10 Sabal Palms Inn

People looking for an intimate vacation away from the big resorts should head to Sabal Palms Inn, a small oceanfront step away from the beautiful sands of Pass-a-Grille Beach. This cozy retreat features 10 rooms, studios, or suites with private balconies. People will spend their days at the beach or on-site pool, then seize a short drive to enjoy the roller coasters at Busch Gardens.

6/10 Palm Pavilion Inn, Clearwater Beach

Palm Pavilion Inn is an award-winning beachfront boutique hotel in Clearwater that offers easy access to Tampa and features famous attractions such as Adventure Island and Lowry Park Zoo. This budget-friendly boutique hotel is ideal for families since it lodges spacious rooms and one-bedroom apartments furnished with various amenities and breathtaking ocean views. Visitors will soak up the sunshine at the stunning outdoor pool or try one of the best beachfront restaurants in Florida Palm Pavilion Beachside Grill & Bar.

5/10 Sirata Beach Resort

Located in St. Pete, Sirata Beach Resort is on a paradisiacal coast. Surrounded by pristine shorelines, the different activities, like volleyball or amenities like outdoor pools, will keep people entertained throughout their stay. They will unwind in a beachfront room or upgrade to a one-bedroom suite for extra space and spectacular ocean views. They can also visit the shops of John’s Pass Village and Boardwalk, a short drive away, dine at Compass Grille or enjoy a drink at the open-air Harry’s Beach Bar.

4/10 Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa

The Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa is a chic contemporary hotel with stunning decor situated in the heart of Clearwater Beach. Featuring untouched oceanfront views and steps from Pier 60, it is a place where people can appreciate a poolside grill and tiki bar and personal cabanas with food and drink service. It also has entertainment for kids, away from the adults who can pamper themselves at the on-site spa.

3/10 Sheraton Sand Key Resort

Nestled along a 13-acre of private beach, Sheraton Sand Key Resort is a unique beach family resort in Florida. It features a beachside pool and tennis courts and offers beach activities like parasailing and wave running. Visitors enjoy a perfect holiday at this resort, and dine on at Rusty’s Bistro or the Poolside Cafe, then enjoy cocktails at the nearby Clearwater Country Club.

2/10 The Don CeSar

Located on the white sands along the Gulf of Mexico, the Don CeSar Hotel is a luxury hotel in St. Pete Beach where people can find wonderful beach views and incredible Gatsby-era vibes. Known as Florida’s “Pink Palace,” it featured chic rooms and suites with private balconies and ocean views. Guests will swim in a heated pool, book a massage at the on-site spa, indulge in seafood cuisine at Maritana, savor cocktails at the beachside Rowe Bar, and taste treats at the Ice Cream Parlor.

1/10 Shephard’s Beach Resort

Set on the south of the award-winning Clearwater Beach, Shephard’s Beach Resort is a beachfront hotel famous for its lively entertainment. It houses colored rooms varying from studio rooms with kitchenettes to suites. People will enjoy a tiki beach bar, and grill hosts live music daily, a plunge pool, and direct access to the beach. The bar offers varieties of tequila, and the on-site nightclub is open for guests to dance and enjoy the best times.