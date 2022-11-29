10 TV Relationships That Were Meant To Be

Relationships between characters are the heart of any TV show. It doesn’t matter if the show is a comedy or a drama, characters and their connections make any series more enjoyable. When the relationships between a show’s characters become romantic, it can cause conflict or heartbreak. In other instances, though, a TV couple can have an iconic relationship that seems like it was meant to be.





Romantic character relationships can mean so many different things to different fans. The pairing can be something to aspire to or something to root for. Either way, many TV couples are seemingly soulmates.

10/10 Booth And Brennan Are A Brilliant Couple

Bones

Bones was on the air for 12 seasons, and the relationship between forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance Brennan and FBI Agent Seeley Booth was at the center of each one. Their bond was just as important as the cases they were solving together, but they didn’t always get along in the earlier seasons of Bones.

The ever-logical Brennan was often clashing with Booth and his reliance on heart and instincts over science. Throughout Bones, they begin to understand and appreciate each other’s differences. Booth and Brennan became a dynamic crime-solving duo and bettered each other, showing that they were always meant to be.

9/10 Scully And Mulder Are Out Of This World

The X-Files

Scully and Mulder from The X-Files are one of the most iconic TV duos of all time. FBI Special Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder were tasked to investigate unexplained phenomena hidden away in the bureau’s secretive ‘X-Files’.

Scully and Mulder’s explosive chemistry is apparent in the very first episode, and it never wavered. Their romantic arc wasn’t without its twists and turns, but fans of The X-Files know that their love for each other never faltered or changed. They always wanted to be with each other.

8/10 Nick And Charlie Are High School Sweethearts

Heartstopper

Heartstopper has only aired one season so far, but Nick and Charlie have already stolen the hearts of millions, whether they’re viewers of the Netflix series or fans of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels. Heartstopper’s central coming-of-age love story shows how a friendship can blossom into an unexpected romance.

Nick and Charlie’s love for each other never changes, even as obstacles like high school bullies and toxic exes are thrown into the mix. When it looks like their relationship can’t survive these challenges, Nick and Charlie don’t stop trying. As a result, they have solidified themselves as one of the best couples from a Netflix series.

7/10 Korra And Asami Are A Power Couple

The Legend Of Korra

The Legend Of Korra isn’t afraid to be bold, and Korra and Asami’s relationship is evidence of that. They seem to be natural opposites at first glance, but they get very close while never sacrificing who they are.

Korra and Asami are incredibly savvy and powerful women who don’t let anyone stand in their way. They are complex individuals, and their relationship was born out of incredibly intense circumstances. Throughout the traumatic events of the final season, Asami was there to support Korra through it all. This sort of unwavering love and devotion proves they were meant to be.

6/10 Nate And Bronwyn Prove Opposites Attract

One Of Us Is Lying

The four main protagonists in One Of Us Is Lying aren’t friends when the series begins. The protagonists all live different lives and rarely interact, and Nate and Bronwyn are no different. Bronwyn is an intellectual with goals of attending Yale, and Nate is a drug dealer with a complicated home life.

Throughout Seasons 1 and 2’s complex murder plots, Nate and Bronwyn fall in love. Even in circumstances where trust may not be warranted, and potentially even dangerous, Nate and Bronwyn support each other. They prove that their love for each other is stronger than fear throughout One Of Us Is Lying.

5/10 Dani And Jamie From Are A Beautiful Couple

The Haunting Of Bly Manor

In Mike Flanagan’s horror series The Haunting Of Bly Manor, fans were captivated by the romance between protagonist Dani and the manor’s groundskeeper, Jamie. As they uncover the ghosts, gothic horrors, and chilling mysteries of Bly Manor, they fall in love. Dani and Jamie ground each other as their reality changes around them.

Dani and Jamie’s lives are forever changed by what occurs at Bly Manor. When it’s time for the next chapter of their lives, they know they want to spend it together. If there’s one thing viewers can take from The Haunting Of Bly Manor, it’s that love never really dies.

4/10 Adora And Catra Have An Iconic Love Story

She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power

One of the best couples in cartoons, Adora and Catra shared a multifaceted relationship in She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power. They started as best friends and comrades, then became sworn enemies in a war that made up She-Ra‘s central conflict, before becoming friends and ending up together.

Adora and Catra’s anger toward each other was always mixed with personal betrayal and hurt feelings. Once that was addressed, they were able to work together again and finally admit their true feelings to each other. No matter what side of the war they find themselves on, one thing has always seemed to be true: their allegiance was always to each other.

3/10 Nick And Jess Are A Sweet And Hilarious Couple

New Girl

New Girl was an ensemble sitcom full of fantastic and hilarious characters. The series was based on their antics and their relationships with each other. One of the most hilarious couples in New Girl was Nick and Jess.

Nick’s grouchy and grounded nature contrasts almost totally with Jess, who is overly kind and eccentric. Despite their differences, they were fast friends, and feelings of love came soon after. Their relationship wasn’t without its bumps in the road, but they got it right in the end and never stopped being friends.

2/10 Juliette And Calliope Are Star-Crossed Lovers

First Kill

First Kill took notes from Shakespeare’s seminal classic Romeo and Juliet when setting up the premise for this paranormal romance series. The conflict between an elite vampire family and a notorious family of vampire hunters begins when a teenage vampire falls in love with her classmate and monster hunter.

The love between Calliope and Juliet is beautiful and true, but society and their families are dead-set on pulling them apart. First Kill was canceled after one season and left the fate of this couple on a sad note. If Netflix ever revives First Kill, which fans hope it will, there may be a future for this star-crossed couple who are destined to be together.

1/10 Gomez And Morticia Are The Blueprint For A Healthy Romantic Relationship

The Addams Family

The Addams Family is one of the most well-known franchises of all time, and the notoriety extends to the family’s power couple, Gomez and Morticia. The gothic pair and their children have a very healthy family relationship and are entirely devoted to each other. Gomez and Morticia remain head over heels in love, even after several years of marriage.

Morticia and Gomez are a healthy horror couple. They’re endlessly supportive of each other and even their most benign interactions are passionate and romantic. Gomez regularly calls his wife “cara mia,” meaning “my beloved,” and she calls him “mon cher,” meaning “my dear.” These affectionate names usually spark a comedic but passionate interaction.

