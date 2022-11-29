25 People Who Were Kids In Christmas Movies And Are Adults Now

1.
Kevin, aka Macaulay Culkin, from Home Alone then:
He modeled for Gucci at the end of 2021.
And here’s a terrifying picture of him wearing a Home Alone face mask:
2.
Sophie, aka Miffy Englefield, from The Holiday then:
Her Instagram bio says: “Short, loud and mostly ridiculous. Hot Mum. Always overdressed. All grown up.”
She had a baby in early 2020.
3.
Fuller, aka Kieran Culkin, from Home Alone then:
He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys for his work in Succession.
And here he is at the 2022 Met Gala:
4.
Susan, aka Mara Wilson, from Miracle on 34th Street then:
She’s a steady fixture on the Comic-Con scene.
5.
Ralphie from A Christmas Story, aka Peter Billingsley, then:
He stars in HBO Max’s new A Christmas Story Christmas movie.
6.
Judy the elf, aka Paige Tamada, from The Santa Clause then:
She has no online presence.
7.
Bernard the elf, aka David Krumholtz, from The Santa Clause then:
He is currently appearing on Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.
8.
Sam, aka Thomas Brodie-Sangster, from Love Actually then:
9.
Joanna, aka Olivia Olson, from Love Actually then:
10.
Cindy Lou Who, aka Taylor Momsen, from How the Grinch Stole Christmas then:
Her band the Pretty Reckless are playing sold out shows in Europe.
11.
The cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation then:
And here they are reunited in 2019:
12.
Michael, aka Daniel Tay, from Elf then:
And here he is in his last public appearance from 2009:
13.
The Octopus kid, aka Billy Campbell, from Love Actually then:
And here’s what he looks like now:
14.
Jeff McCallister, aka Michael C. Maronna, from Home Alone then:
And here he is now:
He just had his first kid in November.
15.
Alex Pruitt, aka Alex D. Linz, from Home Alone 3 then:
And here he is in 2012 in a comedy sketch video:
He has no online presence.
16.
Daisy, aka Lulu Popplewell, from Love Actually then:
According to her IG, she’s really into standup comedy.
17.
Thurman Merman, aka Brett Kelly, from Bad Santa then:
And here he is at the Bad Santa 2 premiere in 2016:
18.
Randy, aka Ian Petrella, from A Christmas Story then:
He has a small role in HBO Max’s A Christmas Story Christmas movie.
19.
Jake, aka Jonathan Taylor Thomas, from I’ll Be Home for Christmas then:
And here he is in his last TV appearance from 2014:
20.
Ruby Sue Johnson, aka Ellen Latzen, in Christmas Vacation then:
She recently posted this throwback from the filming of Christmas Vacation:
21.
Scut Farkus, aka Zack Ward, from A Christmas Story then:
He plays a police officer in the new HBO Max A Christmas Story movie.
22.
Linnie, aka Angela Goethals, in Home Alone then:
She participated in a 2021 Home Alone Zoom reunion.
23.
Jamie Langston, aka Jake Lloyd, in Jingle All the Way then:
And here he is in his last public appearance in 2011:
24.
Charlie Calvin, aka Eric Lloyd Morelli, in The Santa Clause then:
He actually has a part in the new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.
25.
And lastly, Spike Frohmeyer, aka Erik Per Sullivan, in Christmas With the Kranks then:
And here he “is” in 2012:
Erik has been completely MIA for the past 10 years or so. His last IMDB credit was in 2010 for his role in the movie Twelve.
