25 People Who Were Kids In Christmas Movies And Are Adults Now


1.

Kevin, aka Macaulay Culkin, from Home Alone then:

He modeled for Gucci at the end of 2021.

And here’s a terrifying picture of him wearing a Home Alone face mask:

2.

Sophie, aka Miffy Englefield, from The Holiday then:

Her Instagram bio says: “Short, loud and mostly ridiculous. Hot Mum. Always overdressed. All grown up.”

She had a baby in early 2020.

3.

Fuller, aka Kieran Culkin, from Home Alone then:

He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys for his work in Succession.

And here he is at the 2022 Met Gala:

4.

Susan, aka Mara Wilson, from Miracle on 34th Street then:

She’s a steady fixture on the Comic-Con scene.

5.

Ralphie from A Christmas Story, aka Peter Billingsley, then:

He stars in HBO Max’s new A Christmas Story Christmas movie.

6.

Judy the elf, aka Paige Tamada, from The Santa Clause then:

She has no online presence.

7.

Bernard the elf, aka David Krumholtz, from The Santa Clause then:

He is currently appearing on Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.

8.

Sam, aka Thomas Brodie-Sangster, from Love Actually then:

9.

Joanna, aka Olivia Olson, from Love Actually then:

10.

Cindy Lou Who, aka Taylor Momsen, from How the Grinch Stole Christmas then:

Her band the Pretty Reckless are playing sold out shows in Europe.

11.

The cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation then:

And here they are reunited in 2019:

12.

Michael, aka Daniel Tay, from Elf then:

And here he is in his last public appearance from 2009:

13.

The Octopus kid, aka Billy Campbell, from Love Actually then:

And here’s what he looks like now:

Want to feel old? Here’s what octopus boy aka my godson, Bill looks like now. ❤️️😎❤️️ #loveactually


Universal Pictures/ Twitter: @kathyburke

14.

Jeff McCallister, aka Michael C. Maronna, from Home Alone then:

And here he is now:

Shortest residency ever, I’m in Atlantic City for Rewindcon at the Showboat Casino today, tomorrow, and Sunday. Sunday Sunday Sunday. It’s gonna be mayhem mayhem mayhem


@michaelcmaronna

He just had his first kid in November.


@michaelcmaronna

15.

Alex Pruitt, aka Alex D. Linz, from Home Alone 3 then:

And here he is in 2012 in a comedy sketch video:

He has no online presence.

16.

Daisy, aka Lulu Popplewell, from Love Actually then:

According to her IG, she’s really into standup comedy.

17.

Thurman Merman, aka Brett Kelly, from Bad Santa then:

And here he is at the Bad Santa 2 premiere in 2016:

According to IMDb, he’s a series regular on the TV show Family Law.

18.

Randy, aka Ian Petrella, from A Christmas Story then:

He has a small role in HBO Max’s A Christmas Story Christmas movie.

19.

Jake, aka Jonathan Taylor Thomas, from I’ll Be Home for Christmas then:

And here he is in his last TV appearance from 2014:

According to Page Six, he studied at Harvard and graduated from Columbia in 2010.

20.

Ruby Sue Johnson, aka Ellen Latzen, in Christmas Vacation then:

She recently posted this throwback from the filming of Christmas Vacation:

21.

Scut Farkus, aka Zack Ward, from A Christmas Story then:

He plays a police officer in the new HBO Max A Christmas Story movie.

22.

Linnie, aka Angela Goethals, in Home Alone then:

She participated in a 2021 Home Alone Zoom reunion.

23.

Jamie Langston, aka Jake Lloyd, in Jingle All the Way then:

And here he is in his last public appearance in 2011:

According to Cosmo, he retired from acting in 2001.

24.

Charlie Calvin, aka Eric Lloyd Morelli, in The Santa Clause then:

He actually has a part in the new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.

25.

And lastly, Spike Frohmeyer, aka Erik Per Sullivan, in Christmas With the Kranks then:

And here he “is” in 2012:

Erik has been completely MIA for the past 10 years or so. His last IMDB credit was in 2010 for his role in the movie Twelve.





