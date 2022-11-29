30 Behind-The-Scenes Pics Of The Cast Of “Wednesday” That Prove

I think it’s safe to say that the entire internet is completely obsessed with the new number one show on Netflix, Wednesday.
Following the titular goth teen as she makes her way to Nevermore, the school for outcasts, Wednesday finds herself facing off against a mysterious deadly threat, the concerns of her parents/teachers, and, even scarier, fellow peers who want to befriend her.
The cast is absolutely stacked with the likes of Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, Gwendoline Christie, who plays her headmaster, and Christina Ricci, who plays her overly sweet dorm mom. With a cast this big and full of personality, shooting this show must’ve been a barrel of fun!
And, thankfully, we were able to get a sneak peek into that barrel as the cast has been posting a ton of pics on Instagram since the show’s debut. Check out some of their best moments below:
Wednesday and Enid sharing a sweet moment on the dance floor:
A couple of sleeping jokesters:
A rare moment of Weems and Wednesday getting along:
Two generations of Wednesdays with their fearless leader:
Two besties staying warm with their snoods:
The Nevermore jazz band:
A few outcasts and normies posing before the Raven:
A siren found swimming in something other than water:
The gang having a ball at a funeral:
Yoko and friend just TikToking the day away:
The Nevermore cafeteria staff:
The Pilgrim trio looking to stir up some mischief:
Wedneday and Eugene posing for their Christmas card:
The faceless students absolutely slayinggggg:
Wednesday smiling because blood was involved:
Enid and Wednesday on the case:
A delicious on-set breakfast:
Wednesday’s favorite uncle and one of her many nemeses:
A girl and her hand, straight chillin’:
The meeting of the outcast and normie leaders:
Rowan getting ready for his closeup:
The students of Nevermore rockin’ out and eating a ton of gravel:
Wednesday and Tyler bonding:
A suuuuper close Nevermore student selfie:
Morticia Addams absolutely stunning and slaying:
The haunted Nevermore quad:
The outcasts and normies passing the time:
The iconic Wednesday/Enid window:
Yoko and Enid enjoying life on campus:
And finally, Weems embracing Wednesday at last:
Where do I sign up to join this incredible cast for Season 2?!
