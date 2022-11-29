Categories
45 Celebrity Babies Who Were Born In 2022


A lot of famous families celebrated a new addition this year — and not just Nick Cannon’s.

Here are 45 celebrity babies who were born in 2022:

1.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi welcomed their son Legendary Love Cannon on June 28. He’s Nick’s eighth child.

2.

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole welcomed their daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon in September. She’s Nick’s ninth child.

3.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed their daughter Rise Messiah Cannon in September. She’s Nick’s tenth child and his third with Brittany.

4.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon in November. She’s Nick’s eleventh child and his third with Abby.

5.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son on May 13. He’s their first child.

6.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mitka welcomed their second child, a son named Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, on November 15.

7.

Rebel Wilson welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Royce Lillian, in November.

8.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton quietly welcomed their firstborn child in October.

9.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their second daughter in July.

10.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, a son, on February 2. They originally named him Wolf but later changed it to a new name they’ve decided not to share publicly yet.

11.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a son, in August.

12.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin welcomed twin boys, Malachi and Roman, on January 7. They’re now parents of three.

13.

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton welcomed their son, Ever James, in August. He’s Adrienne’s first child and Israel’s fifth.

14.

Sara Quin (of Tegan and Sara) and Stacy Reader welcomed their firstborn son, Sid, in June.

15.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcomed their second child, a daughter named Isabella James Statham, on February 2.

16.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who’s their firstborn, in January.

17.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed their first son, Cy, in February.

18.

Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge welcomed their first child, a son named James Eugene Outerbridge, in July.

19.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second son, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, in October.

20.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab welcomed their first child in August.

21.

Eve and Maximillion Cooper welcomed their first son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on February 1.

22.

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods welcomed their firstborn, a son named Riley William, on June 7.

23.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, on September 7. She’s Nic’s third child and Riko’s first.

24.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcomed their son Zane Walker Green in June. He’s Brian’s fifth child and Sharna’s first.

25.

Michelle Kwan welcomed her first daughter, Kalista Belle Kwan, in January.

26.

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook welcomed their second child, a son named Arlo, in January.

27.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their firstborn son, Monaco Mai Jenkins, on January 11.

28.

Luke Cook and Kara Wilson welcomed their second son, Ozzie Alexander Cook, on November 11.

29.

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano welcomed their second child in October.

30.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail welcomed their second child together (and Michelle’s third) around October/November.

31.

Christina Perri and Paul Costabile welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Pixie Rose Constabile, on October 22.

32.

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon welcomed their firstborn daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, on September 14.

33.

Misty Copeland and Olu Evans quietly welcomed their firstborn son, Jackson, in April.

34.

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their son, Jack Cooper Facinelli, on September 5. He’s Peter’s fourth child and Lily’s first.

35.

Chris and Rachel Sullivan welcomed their second child, a daughter named Aoife Bea, in October.

36.

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien welcomed their second son, Shai, in October.

37.

Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez welcomed their firstborn son in September.

38.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena, on September 22. She’s Alec’s eighth child and their seventh together.

39.

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers welcomed their son, Cyan Lima Lemmers, on August 29. He’s Adriana’s third child and Andre’s first.

40.

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kingsley Rainn Khoury, on September 16.

41.

Gotham FC teammates Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger welcomed their second child, a son named Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, in August.

42.

Danielle Panabaker and Hayes Robbins welcomed their second child in July.

43.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, in August.

44.

Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis welcomed their first daughter, Emma George Gladis, in June.

45.

And finally, Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel welcomed their second daughter, Rome, in June.

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2022. Check out more from the year here!





