A lot of famous families celebrated a new addition this year — and not just Nick Cannon’s.
Here are 45 celebrity babies who were born in 2022:
1.
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi welcomed their son Legendary Love Cannon on June 28. He’s Nick’s eighth child.
2.
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole welcomed their daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon in September. She’s Nick’s ninth child.
3.
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed their daughter Rise Messiah Cannon in September. She’s Nick’s tenth child and his third with Brittany.
4.
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon in November. She’s Nick’s eleventh child and his third with Abby.
6.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mitka welcomed their second child, a son named Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, on November 15.
12.
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin welcomed twin boys, Malachi and Roman, on January 7. They’re now parents of three.
13.
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton welcomed their son, Ever James, in August. He’s Adrienne’s first child and Israel’s fifth.
15.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcomed their second child, a daughter named Isabella James Statham, on February 2.
16.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who’s their firstborn, in January.
18.
Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge welcomed their first child, a son named James Eugene Outerbridge, in July.
19.
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second son, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, in October.
21.
Eve and Maximillion Cooper welcomed their first son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on February 1.
23.
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, on September 7. She’s Nic’s third child and Riko’s first.
24.
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcomed their son Zane Walker Green in June. He’s Brian’s fifth child and Sharna’s first.
30.
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail welcomed their second child together (and Michelle’s third) around October/November.
31.
Christina Perri and Paul Costabile welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Pixie Rose Constabile, on October 22.
32.
Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon welcomed their firstborn daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, on September 14.
34.
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their son, Jack Cooper Facinelli, on September 5. He’s Peter’s fourth child and Lily’s first.
38.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena, on September 22. She’s Alec’s eighth child and their seventh together.
39.
Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers welcomed their son, Cyan Lima Lemmers, on August 29. He’s Adriana’s third child and Andre’s first.
40.
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kingsley Rainn Khoury, on September 16.
41.
Gotham FC teammates Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger welcomed their second child, a son named Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, in August.
43.
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, in August.
Source link