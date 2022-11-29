60-year-old woman mistaken for 30 shares 5 tips to look younger

The mother-and-daughter duo are often sharing videos together on their TikTok accounts, and tell their fans they are “best friends”. Dawn Hubscher is 60-year-old and looks unbelievably young for her age. Her daughter, Cher, who shared the video on her TikTok account @cherhubsher where she has 5.5M followers, is 30, and fans claimed she looked incredibly youthful too. Many remarked on their youthful looks.
One said, “I refuse to believe she’s 60,” while another wrote, “They both look half their age.” So, how do they do it? The two took to TikTok to share a number of vital methods they swear by to prolong their youth. They said: “Here are our five tips for looking young.”
Their first tip will now only leave skin glowing, but it’s great for your overall health. Dawn said: “Drink lots of water. Lots and lots of it.”
Not drinking a lot of water will show on your skin quickly. Not drinking enough water can make skin look dull, older, and more lined. Dehydrated skin will form fine lines quicker, which will eventually deepen into wrinkles.
Secondly, the mother and daughter swear their “healthy diet” keeps them looking young. Dawn is a vegetarian while Cher is vegan. Adding healthy foods to your diet can help you look your best in later years.
Foods clinically found to support healthy ageing are:
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Fatty fish
- Green tea
- Vegetables
- Dark chocolate
- Flaxseed
- Avocados
- Food with high levels of collagen
READ MORE: ‘Unflattering’ makeup mistake will ‘enhance the look of wrinkles’ and make you look older
The third tip is “stay out of the sun or always wear a hat.” There is good scientific evidence to support this suggestion, as exposure to the sun is proven to age skin and can also cause skin cancer. Sun exposure causes wrinkles and sun spots, and sunbathing should be avoided. Always wear an SPF.
“Keep an active lifestyle,” Dawn and Cher suggested, with Dawn adding, “I work out every day.” According to scientists, there are two types of important exercises to stay younger.
The first is gentle aerobic exercise like jogging or swimming, which keeps the heart healthier, benefitting the whole body. Second is strength training, to preserve muscle. This has also been found to be essential to help preserve bone density in later life.
The last tip is to use effective skincare products. Dawn said: “Always use good skincare products, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are just naming a few.”
DON’T MISS
‘Eye makeup for older women I swear by for a youthful and fresh look’ [EXPERT]
Avoid huge mistake that is ‘prematurely ageing’ your hands [BEAUTY]
‘I’ve been taping my face for a while – it really works & I love it’ [REAL LIFE]
Clinical studies have found that vitamin C can improve the appearance of wrinkles on the face and neck, and approve skin texture in general. Hyaluronic acid, on the other hand, prevents skin from losing moisture, helping skin look plump and youthful.
The video has had over 70K likes after being shared over 300 times.
Top reviewed anti-ageing products
These are the top customer-reviewed products on Look Fantastic.
Source link