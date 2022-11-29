60-year-old woman mistaken for 30 shares 5 tips to look younger

The mother-and-daughter duo are often sharing videos together on their TikTok accounts, and tell their fans they are “best friends”. Dawn Hubscher is 60-year-old and looks unbelievably young for her age. Her daughter, Cher, who shared the video on her TikTok account @cherhubsher where she has 5.5M followers, is 30, and fans claimed she looked incredibly youthful too. Many remarked on their youthful looks.

One said, “I refuse to believe she’s 60,” while another wrote, “They both look half their age.” So, how do they do it? The two took to TikTok to share a number of vital methods they swear by to prolong their youth. They said: “Here are our five tips for looking young.”

Their first tip will now only leave skin glowing, but it’s great for your overall health. Dawn said: “Drink lots of water. Lots and lots of it.”

Not drinking a lot of water will show on your skin quickly. Not drinking enough water can make skin look dull, older, and more lined. Dehydrated skin will form fine lines quicker, which will eventually deepen into wrinkles.

Secondly, the mother and daughter swear their “healthy diet” keeps them looking young. Dawn is a vegetarian while Cher is vegan. Adding healthy foods to your diet can help you look your best in later years.

Foods clinically found to support healthy ageing are:

Extra virgin olive oil

Fatty fish

Green tea

Vegetables

Dark chocolate

Flaxseed

Avocados

Food with high levels of collagen

