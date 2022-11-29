A Place in the Sun’s Scarlette addresses future of new show

The presenter won over the hearts of the nation on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! joining the likes of Boy George and Gill Scott in the Australian jungle. But as Scarlette Douglas heads back to the UK, she will resume filming for her Channel 4 property shows alongside her brother Stuart.

Scarlette rose to fame on A Place in the Sun, before going on to front Worst House on the Street and Flipping Fast with George Clarke.

Despite the hectic filming schedule, Scarlette and Stuart discussed the future of their new programmes in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk.

No plans for a second series of Worst House on the Street have been confirmed, but the sibling duo remain hopeful.

Scarlette began: “Channel 4 like to do things with the idea of having future series in mind.

