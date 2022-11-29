Categories
Amazon touts new data, security services to win cloud business


LAS VEGAS, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday announced data and security services for businesses in an effort to win more sales and stay the largest cloud-computing provider, ahead of rivals Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google.

At an annual conference in Las Vegas, its cloud division announced Amazon DataZone to help businesses control access to internal data, with Fox Corp as one of the launch customers, according to a press release. Other new services included Amazon Security Lake helping enterprises aggregate information from cybersecurity vendors and other sources.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Las Vegas

