Apple, Disney, EA Products Among Winners on Record Cyber Monday

This year’s Cyber Monday broke spending records as shoppers continued to seek out discounts, with products from brands such as





Apple









Disney





and videogame maker





Electronic Arts





being the most popular.

Top selling products on Cyber Monday included the





Apple





(ticker: AAPL) Watch, products related to





Disney’s





(DIS) Encanto fantasy comedy movie, and videogame consoles, according to





Adobe





Analytics . FIFA 23 and Madden 23, both made by





Electronic Arts





(EA), were among the best selling games.