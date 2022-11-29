Apple, Disney, EA Products Among Winners on Record Cyber Monday

This year’s Cyber Monday broke spending records as shoppers continued to seek out discounts, with products from brands such as
Apple
Disney
and videogame maker
Electronic Arts
being the most popular.
Top selling products on Cyber Monday included the
Apple
(ticker: AAPL) Watch, products related to
Disney’s
(DIS) Encanto fantasy comedy movie, and videogame consoles, according to
Adobe
Analytics . FIFA 23 and Madden 23, both made by
Electronic Arts
(EA), were among the best selling games.
