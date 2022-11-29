Categories
Apple, Disney, EA Products Among Winners on Record Cyber Monday


This year’s Cyber Monday broke spending records as shoppers continued to seek out discounts, with products from brands such as


Apple



Disney


and videogame maker


Electronic Arts


being the most popular. 

Top selling products on Cyber Monday included the


Apple


(ticker: AAPL) Watch, products related to


Disney’s


(DIS) Encanto fantasy comedy movie, and videogame consoles, according to


Adobe


Analytics . FIFA 23 and Madden 23, both made by


Electronic Arts


(EA), were among the best selling games. 



