Apple today rolled out an updated Apple Music Replay experience for 2022, showcasing a new “highlight reel” feature.
The overhauled experience, which started to be noticed by Apple Music subcribers on Twitter earlier today, puts the new highlight reel feature at the forefront of the Replay webpage, which users are encouraged to interact with before delving into more detailed information.
The highlight reel presents a series of social media-style animated cards that show musical highlights from the past year based on your listening history. Relevant music plays in the background for each card. The highlight reel is viewable on desktop browsers, but it appears to be primarily designed for mobile displays.
After the highlight reel, users can scroll down to see featured sections with more informative breakdowns of their top albums and playlists from the past year. Users can add their Apple Music Replay 2022 playlist to the Music app at the bottom of the page.
The move brings the experience somewhat closer to Spotify Wrapped, but Apple Music Replay remains a web browser only experience. The Music app itself can only show and play a basic playlist of your top songs for the year, ranked by most played, once it has been added via the Replay webpage.
To view your 2022 Apple Music Replay experience and try out the new highlight reel, visit replay.music.apple.com.
