Arizona Adds Sasha Rozin – University of Arizona Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. – Men’s Tennis head coach Clancy Shields has signed Sasha Rozin of Toronto, Canada who will join the Wildcat fleet in fall 2023.

Rozin currently ranks No. 466 in ITF Junior rankings with a career high of No. 354 and holds a 12.05 UTR rating. The high school senior was the 2021 doubles champion of the Canadian National Championships and placed fifth in the 2022 singles competition.

“We are very excited about the addition of Sasha. He is a smart kid and excels in the classroom, he loves the game of tennis, and has a tremendous amount of upside as a player. He will fit in perfectly with our team and add to the culture we have built over the past few years,” Shields said of his latest recruit.

The Toronto native will play alongside fellow Canadians Nick Lagaev and Jared Horwood in his debut season. He chose the University of Arizona because of the tennis program and academic resources. Rozin believes it will be an amazing place for him to grow as a person and as an athlete.

“I’m excited to see him progress over the next year as he grows into his game. We can’t wait to get him to Tucson next fall,” said Shields.

