Bank Robber Caught At Mcdonald’s + Board Of Ed. Honors Tennis

Man robs bank, gets caught shortly after while eating at Mcdonald’s.

Harborfields girls’ tennis team honored by Board of Education after winning the Suffolk County Championship.

Check out the most recent Huntington Police Blotter. But first, today’s weather: Windy with periods of rain. High: 58 low: 33.

Here are the top four stories in Huntington today: Man robs bank, gets caught shortly after while eating at Mcdonald’s. “According to police, Dean Marneris, 54, of Wantagh, entered the TD Bank located at 500 Old Country Road at 2:44 p.m. He approached a teller and demanded money, police said.” The teller complied and Merneris fled on food. He was arrested a mile down the road less than two hours later while inside eating at a Mcdonald’s. (Patch) Harborfields girls’ tennis team honored by Board of Education after winning the Suffolk County Championship. The ladies were honored on Nov. 16 at the Board of Education meeting, just a couple weeks after beating Half Hollows Hills East for the championship. (Huntington Patch) Check out the most recent Huntington Police Blotter. These are recent incidents reported in the Huntington area from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 and crimes include grand larceny on multiple different occasions. Make sure to remember to keep your doors in your home and vehicle locked at all times as thefts have increased nearly 200% in the last two years. (Huntington Patch) Police looking for two women who stole credit cards in August. The two women stole credit cards from a purse hanging off a chair at T.O.A Asian Fusion and then racked up $6,000 worth of charges at Apple and Bloomingdales. They are wanted for grand larceny and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-221-TIPS. (Patch) From our sponsor:

Today in Huntington: Emerging Leaders Business Competition 2022 – St. Joseph’s University. (8 a.m.)

Route 25-A: Long Island's Country Road – Huntington Public Library. (7 p.m.) From my notebook: Huntington Union Free School District: Congratulations to senior Kathryn Montefusco for receiving All-State honors in two events at the New York State Swimming & Diving Championships . "For six years, Kathryn has been a consistent, amazing athlete and a driving force on our team with incredible speed," said Christopher Helmke, Huntington's head coach. "She is a specialist in all strokes and qualified for the states in five individual events this season. Kathryn has helped propel our team forward, adding to our success at every turn." (Huntington Union Free School District via Facebook)

Huntington Manor Fire Department Fan Page: The HMFD is back with their Hose Company Tree Sale. It will be open for businesses starting Friday and you can purchase trees, wreaths, and grave blankets. (Huntington Manor Fire Department Fan Page via Facebook)

Greenlawn Civic Association: The 30th annual Greenlawn Meet at the Tree will be this Saturday at 3:30 p.m . There will be hot cocoa, performances, and more. The event will be at the Harborfields Library. (Greenlawn Civic Association via Facebook)

Huntington Public Library: "Join the library this Friday night for Movie Night. They will be Showing "Where the Crawdads Sing" in the Main Auditorium . The show starts at 6:30 p.m. (Huntington Public Library via Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Greenlawn: "It's been confirmed that the new Shop Rite opening up at the Big H will be December 11. – This is a good thing. Now we'll have a choice between supermarkets. I think that they will be extremely busy." (Nextdoor)

