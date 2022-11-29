Categories
BBC fans ‘switch off’ as they slam ‘biased’ Wales World Cup


Some claimed to “switch off” BBC Breakfast, with others slamming the show for appearing to favour Wales over England.

Paul Shephard fumed: “Have I just moved to Cardiff overnight? BBC might as well have a Wales flag behind presenters.#BBCBreakfast.”

Scott Rance raged: “#BBCBreakfast do you realise nobody in England gives a s**t about Wales.”

R Pittaway added: “NOT England v Wales AGAIN !!! I’m done with this program today!! Most boring breakfast show ever !! Goodbye !!!!!#BBCBreakfast.”





