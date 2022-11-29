Ben Shephard still ‘not 100 percent’ as knee was ‘properly

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard, 47, was left in agonising pain when he suffered a triple injury when playing a game of football on AstroTurf. He was hospitalised for the injury and underwent surgery in June last year.

“I eventually got the operation and I’m still not 100 percent. I’m probably about 16 months post-op and I can do most things.

“I did it really, really badly. It was horrendous because a few weeks later, I got it scanned and realised it was properly shattered, the whole knee cap, the whole knee joint really.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, the host explained: “I tore my ACL and then I tore the meniscus and then I fractured my knee cap.

However, more than 16 months later, Ben is still not back to full health.

“It’s a long, slow, really painful road, the rehab to an ACL injury. My sympathy goes out to anybody that ends up doing something like this because it’s really innocuous.”

He continued: “I was pretty single-minded about trying to make sure I got my flexibility back and a chance to start training.

Luckily, Ben was able to seek help from a “brilliant” physiotherapist, and he says he was determined to get better.

“I couldn’t do anything for a very long time, it was really debilitating, it was horrendous. I hated it.”

“You put it on the table and sort of use your hands on the pedals. I was absolutely killing myself on this machine trying to make it work. I was doing anything I possibly could to get some aerobic exercise, to try and get a bit of cardio in.

“Fortunately, since I’ve got my mobility back, I’ve been able to donate that to the gym down the road from us and I go past regularly and see some of the elderly people using it. It’ s lovely to see it getting reused because actually, it is a great bit of kit.”

It comes after Ben motivated others to exercise when he hosted the FORTIS Championship final earlier this month.