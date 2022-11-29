Best destination in the world for British expats named

The city was also the perfect spot for expats on a budget with around two thirds of expats saying they were happy with their financial situation.

Valencia also ranked first for affordable housing and nearly 95 percent of expats said they felt safe there.

One expat said: “You get a good quality of life for a very reasonable cost of living.”

Expats found it easy to settle in Valencia and over four in five agreed that the local people were friendly.

Almost three quarters of the expats said they felt at home in Valencia while nearly 80 percent felt welcome.