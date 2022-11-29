Bigg Boss 16: Crack in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 is doing extremely well as it’s gaining really good TRP ratings and is among the Top 10 shows on television.

At the beginning of the week, we saw how Shiv had promised Tina to become the captain of the house, but at the last moment, he changed his decision and made Nimrit the captain of the house. He said that she would be a better captain than Tina as she is very sorted in the head and is a calm captain.

On the other hand, the nominations took place yesterday, and we saw how Team 7 and Team 4 had equal chances to vote for whoever they wanted.

Priyanka and Ankit are making headlines for their on-off relationship in the show where they haven’t yet admitted that they are dating but from their actions, the housemates feel that they are in a relationship.

ALSO READ : Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama determined to take Dimple out of her depressing state of mind

In the upcoming episode of the show, Priyanka would be seen telling Saundarya that she is lost in the game and doesn’t know how to handle her relationship with Ankit, she tells her that covering up for him and making things right somewhere I am only projected wrong and I have no clue what to do about it.

How much I am doing for Ankit its very easily seen that he doesn’t even do half of it, when I am doing nothing wrong and want to make things right still I have been pulled up and I feel like ending this bond and just want play solo, but I cannot as that’s not me.

Well, seems like once again something happened to Ankit and Priyanka and their relationship seems to be down.

It will be interesting to see what would happen in the upcoming episode with their relationship.

What do you think would happen?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat tells Pakhi to leave and asks Sai for help