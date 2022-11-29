Billie Eilish 'really happy' about relationship with Jesse Ruther...

Categories
All is going well for Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

The singer, 20, says she’s thrilled to be dating the Neighbourhood frontman, 31, despite criticism about their age difference.

Eilish told Vanity Fair of her relationship: “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”

“I managed to get … [my life] to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive but pulled his ass,” she said, candidly. “Are we kidding me?… Jesse Rutherford, everyone.”

She opened up about their relationship, saying her “love language” is “physical touch.”

“Other than that, just like freedom…you know, I don’t want to be controlled,” she said. “I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention. And equal admiration is really important.”

Eilish added that Rutherford inspires her and that she does the same for him.

“It’s really cool,” she said.

This is the sixth year Eilish has participated in an annual interview with the publication, which has become something of a tradition.

“They mean so much to me,” she said of the yearly chats.



