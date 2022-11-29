” class=”lazy img-responsive” data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/blinks-scoop-is-blackpinks-jennie-looking-forward-to-a-new-relationship-in-life-know-the-truth-920×518.jpg” width=”920″ height=”518″ alt=”Blinks Scoop: Is Blackpink’s Jennie looking forward to a new relationship in life? (Know the truth)” title=”Blinks Scoop: Is Blackpink’s Jennie looking forward to a new relationship in life? (Know the truth)” />

The Blackpink girls are well and truly the most admired and loved K-pop female entertainment squad that we have in the world at present. All the members of the squad are extremely special and when it comes to doing hard work and making heads spin with their charm, they have certainly come a very long way and for real. As far as popularity is concerned ladies and gentlemen, one individual who manages to grab a lot of attention and limelight effortlessly with her charm and swag is none other than Jennie. Each and everything that Jennie does manages to grab a lot of attention and we love it.

For quite some time now, speculations have been rife about Jennie apparently wanting a new relationship. Well, all we can say as of now is that till the time any update is confirmed by the artiste herself or the agency, nothing can really taken as a confirmed update. Well, hey global Blinks, do you all agree ladies and gentlemen?

