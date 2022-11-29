British Gas offers Britons help with energy debt up to £1,500

The energy price guarantee will rise to an average of £3,000 for typical households in April 2023 for 12 months, meaning millions of households will be stretched further looking for ways to cope with the rising bills. The British Gas Energy Support Fund offers financial help up to £1,500 as well as advice and emotional support for those who need it.
Before receiving financial help, Britons are encouraged to speak to their own energy company. This is the first step.
The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charity set up to help families and individuals dealing with financial hardship and energy debt across England, Scotland and Wales.
The rising cost of living means more people are struggling with their finances, many for the first time.
Grants over £1,500 will only be considered in exceptional circumstances, and it will only remain open until all the money has been invested.
According to British Gas Energy Trust, the average grant size has roughly been around £550, and over a third of the recipients have been on a disability benefit and many are families.
Up to 30 percent of them are single parents and a quarter have children under five years old.
To be eligible for the financial support, applicants must be a British Gas customer living in England, Scotland, or Wales, and they must be in or facing fuel poverty.
Once advice has been sought, the British Gas Energy Trust may be able to provide a grant if someone is struggling to pay off gas or electricity debt.
Customers who pay by credit or with prepayment meters, with a previous outstanding credit account debt, can both apply.
Applicants must provide proof of income when they apply as this will be considered alongside household outgoings to determine if the person is at risk of fuel poverty.
Fuel poverty in England is measured using the Low Income Low Energy Efficiency (LILEE) indicator.
Under this indicator, a household is considered to be in fuel poverty if the following two conditions apply:
- They are living in a property with a fuel poverty energy efficiency rating of band D or below
- When they spend the required amount to heat their home, they are left with a residual income below the official poverty line.
Anyone can apply for the Individuals and families fund, with grants of up to £750 available.
To be eligible, a person must live in England, Scotland or Wales and not have received a grant from the British Gas Energy Trust within the past two years.
The Trust has partnered with the Post Office to run community pop-ups in Post Offices across the UK.
Trained advisors from organisations funded by the Trust will be there to talk about the support people can get to manage money and energy bills.
Non-British Gas customers should note the majority of the grant budget is set aside for British Gas customers.
