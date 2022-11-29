British Gas offers Britons help with energy debt up to £1,500

The energy price guarantee will rise to an average of £3,000 for typical households in April 2023 for 12 months, meaning millions of households will be stretched further looking for ways to cope with the rising bills. The British Gas Energy Support Fund offers financial help up to £1,500 as well as advice and emotional support for those who need it.

Before receiving financial help, Britons are encouraged to speak to their own energy company. This is the first step.

The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charity set up to help families and individuals dealing with financial hardship and energy debt across England, Scotland and Wales.

The rising cost of living means more people are struggling with their finances, many for the first time.

Grants over £1,500 will only be considered in exceptional circumstances, and it will only remain open until all the money has been invested.

