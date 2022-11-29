Brussels set for revolt as Netherlands plan to shut farms over EU





Dutch farmers are in for a shock as their government has announced it will shut down between 2,000 and 3,000 farms across the country to cut on nitrogen levels as required under EU climate rules. According to an early draft of the plan, farmers will receive 120 percent of their farms’ value.

Christianne van der Wal, nitrogen minister, told MPs on Friday: “There is no better offer coming.” But the move is set to infuriate farmers across the country amid already-strained relations between industry leaders and Mark Rutte’s government. Dutch farmers are the world’s second-biggest exporters by value after the United States. In order to adhere to climate change policies, dictated by the EU’s Habitats Directive, by the European Court of Justice in 2019 and enhanced by the EU’s Green Deal, Dutch farmers are facing hard decisions. Emissions of phosphates and nitrogen from packed herds mean the country is almost surpassing the margins permitted by the EU regulations. READ MORE: Russian POW baffled over Ukraine’s ‘anger’ at Moscow

The EU expert said: “The Dutch government pretends to protect our nature by expropriating our farmers who have lived generations on their lands and who have provided for our food security for so long, while on the other hand our political elites welcome record numbers of asylum seekers to our country in 2022. “They have found an excuse, namely reducing nitrogen emissions, so that houses can be build on these lands, inevitably for newcomers. “As if the nitrogen emissions would disappear in this way. They just fool the public. Most Dutch people are sick and tired of our government’s extreme left policies. “It’s no surprise that their seats have almost halved in the polls, and a party (PVV) that is in favour of leaving the EU and actually listens to what the normal people want is on top of the polls. DON’T MISS:

“The roots of this problem, like many of our issues, are in the EU. Because of Natura 2000, which is EU law, our government justifies expropriating our farmers, to ‘protect nature’. “If we left the EU, we wouldn’t have to abide by these rules that destroy the lives of ordinary hard-working Dutch citizens.” Sjaak van der Tak, the chairman of Farmers’ lobby group LTO Nederland, said: “Of course it is positive that a good voluntary stop scheme is being promised. But the stayers who are central to us will have many additional restrictions imposed.”