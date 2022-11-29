Call of Duty Inches Closer to Microsoft as the Activision Deal

While Microsoft is constantly working on sealing the deal with Call of Duty publisher Activision. Sony is leaving no chance to prevent it from happening. However, it seems like the Xbox maker has now received an edge over the PlayStation giant; following a recent phase of uncertainties.

Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision has now been approved in another country. Yes, that’s the big update. Bringing a smile to the faces of those who support the massive $68.7 billion deal.

Microsoft’s deal with Call of Duty publisher Activision gets ‘unconditionally’ approved in Serbia

As reported by VGC, the ambitious, record-breaking merger has been ‘cleared unconditionally’ in Serbia. The latter has now become the third country to approve the proposed acquisition; after Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

The deal is still being scrutinized by the agencies of various nations. Although the execs at Microsoft must be feeling relieved at the moment after Serbia gave them the green signal. In other words, Call of Duty is now inching closer to the Xbox maker. It’s already known that after the massive acquisition, all the major IPs of Activision Blizzard will move under the roof of Microsoft.

It implies that Phil Spencer will be the head of all things Call of Duty; as well as other popular franchises like Crash Bandicoot, World of WarCraft, Diablo, StarCraft, and more.

On the other hand, the PlayStation giant Sony is still hoping for the chances for this deal to be rejected by other agencies. In the last few months, the company has tried to make it happen. For example, in statements given to CMA (Competition and Markets Authority), Sony claimed that if this acquisition goes through, Microsoft will shoot up prices of their hardware, software as well subscription services.

Moreover, Sony recently alleged that Microsoft is trying to turn it into Nintendo, by taking away an IP like CoD and not letting it compete in the action-shooter space. It will be interesting to see how this entire situation turns out to be in the coming months. Because the deal is yet to be fully cleared by the remaining agencies currently scrutinizing it.

What are your thoughts on the latest news of the proposed acquisition getting approved in Serbia? Let us know in the comments down below.

