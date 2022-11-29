Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2 Glitch Gives Free

The Call of Duty franchise is a juggernaut that manages to maintain its strong popularity and sales across all of its games. The two most recent entries in the franchise are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Both of these games include features like battle passes and in-game stores in which players can directly purchase items. However, due to an unknown glitch, it appears that players of both Call of Duty games are now supposedly able to obtain some free items that shouldn’t have been that easy to obtain.

The news comes from the ModernWarzone Twitter account, which posted a Tweet to say that a developer error on the part of Infinity Ward is causing this usual glitch. Players affected by this are able to obtain “every unlock in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as well as a free copy of MW2 vault edition.” To specify which items this includes, the Twitter account says it includes “weapon camos, weapons, attachments, operators, store bundles, future DLC content like shipment, and more.”

Under normal circumstances, items like the ones mentioned above would have to be unlocked by completing in-game challenges, progressing on the Battle Pass, and perhaps purchasing items from the in-game store. There is no confirmed explanation behind this glitch right now, but we would assume that Infinity Ward and publisher Activision Blizzard will be working on an update to fix this as soon as possible. It’s also unknown whether the developer will let players who have obtained free items keep them or whether all obtained items will be automatically returned.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 already reached a colossal player count of over 25 million, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already made $1 billion in its initial 10 days on the market. Considering how much money the Call of Duty games are generating, it may be the case that players will have to give back their free goodies sooner rather than later.

This isn’t the first glitch that has appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and the developers involved have already been quick to release some updates to try and resolve these issues.

In other Call of Duty news, the original Call of Duty: Warzone is now back online and renamed Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. However, it is missing modes, maps, and progression that can be shared across the other more recent Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are both currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

