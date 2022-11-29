Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Could Feature Three Interesting

Warning: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign spoilers below.Those who have finished the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are aware of how many storylines are currently unfinished. Though Task Force 141 does successfully take down Hassan, which was its initial objective, every other threat that appears in the story mode is left alive once the credits roll. This is a big deal, as though it makes the story mode’s ending feel a bit unsatisfying and rushed, it also gives Infinity Ward some options going forward – three, in particular.

While there is a chance one of the three villains that were set up will be dealt with through the rumored campaign DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and another could be the focus of Warzone, Infinity Ward might also deliver a narrative with the third game that tackles every potential storyline and villain. If it saves all these foes for the next campaign, players could be looking at a very busy and memorable adventure.

Why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Could Feature Valeria, Shepherd, and Makarov

Much like how the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 used the number in its name to symbolize the game’s setting of World War 3, the 3 in the new Modern Warfare 3 could be symbolic of three different villains. While there is no guarantee that all of them will appear, as only one has been clearly set up for the next game, the fact that they are still out there makes it fairly likely for them to appear again.

The first of these villains is Valeria, also known as the drug lord El Sin Nombre. Not only has the Call of Duty fan base shown that they are fond of the character, asking to see her added as an Operator in future seasons, but she also seems very confident the cartel will break her out of prison once she is taken into custody by Alejandro Vargas. Though she is the most likely character to be the focus of the rumored Modern Warfare 2 campaign DLC, she would work well as a minor threat in MW3, too.

The traitorous General Shepherd is on the run following his failed cover-up of the missile deal and the death of Phillip Graves. However, with Captain Price promising to take him down, and the remaining Shadow Company mercenaries sure to provide an army for players to fight against, Shepherd could easily be a secondary villain in the new Modern Warfare 3. Perhaps players will see another “enemy of my enemy is my friend” sequence play out, with the roles reversing and Shepherd helping Price take down Makarov before becoming the main threat of Modern Warfare 4.

Lastly, there is Vladimir Makarov, one of the most iconic villains in the history of the franchise. Of all the options, he is most likely to be saved for Modern Warfare 3, serving as the main threat of the game. After orchestrating a new No Russian terrorist attack, players will likely be determined to take him down, as will Soap MacTavish, Captain Price, Ghost, and Gaz. When on the hunt for Makarov, though, it would not be shocking if Task Force 141 bumped into old friends and enemies, like those listed above.

Three villains would certainly be ambitious for Infinity Ward, as the Call of Duty series usually stops at one or two per game. However, Modern Warfare 2 was something of a first shot at this, with Hassan, Valeria, and Graves all being villains for the players to work against. Though the forgettable nature of Hassan shows that Infinity Ward can still improve, it would not be impossible to give gamers three villains to focus on in Modern Warfare 3. With Shepherd and Valeria already receiving a bit of development, too, the focus can still be kept on Makarov.

