Call of Duty Warzone 2 Infinite Gas Mask Glitch Returns

Unfortunately for longtime Call of Duty: Warzone players, the frustrating and game breaking infinite gas mask glitch has made its return. While many fans have been enjoying the refreshed take on Warzone including the addition of proximity chat, the experience hasn’t always been smooth. Though there is an expectation of bugs and glitches appearing every now and again with constantly updated live service titles, there have already been more than a few game breaking and frustrating issues that have appeared.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

During the first days of Warzone‘s launch, some players began experiencing a strange bug that essentially locked them out. Seemingly at random, Warzone players would attempt to join a new match and instead see a message pop up telling them to purchase Modern Warfare 2 to gain access to everything. Some took the advice to heart and actually purchased the full game, even though Warzone is separate and free to play. While a fix has since cleared that issue, a new problem has arisen based on a bug originally experienced a couple of years ago.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Bug Causes Downed Players to Instantly Die

Recently, Call of Duty: Warzone players have discovered the return of the infinite gas mask glitch, a problem which essentially lets players cheat by hiding inside of the gas to win easily. A video of the glitch was captured by Nickool on Twitter, showing a player running around the gas picking off unsuspecting players. While the mask breaking animation and sound effects continued to take place, the player was never in any danger as the health bar continued to stay topped off.

While the glitch using player did receive a bit of karmic justice by getting downed at the end of the clip, the problem is certainly one that should be addressed sooner than later as it gives players a massively unfair advantage over those playing legit. At this time, Raven has yet to add the glitch to their Trello board, though reports indicate that the overall bug works in a similar way to the Max Money glitch fans have discovered in DMZ.

While this may be disappointing to current players, the infinite gas mask glitch is one that has its roots in Verdansk for the original Warzone experience. Back in the first year of Warzone, players found all sorts of issues with the mask including one bug that gave players the ability to negate damage entirely while standing in the gas. However, months later, a new glitch was discovered that gave Warzone players an unbreakable gas mask, similar to what fans are currently experiencing.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call Of Duty: 7 Mistakes Everyone Makes While Playing Warzone 2.0