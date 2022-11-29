Call Of Duty: Warzone Caldera Is A

Before the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision updated its fanbase that the new Warzone 2.0 and relaunched 1.0 version titled “Warzone Caldera” would arrive 12 days after November 16. With yesterday being the arrival date of both versions, fans interested in what Warzone Caldera would offer are pretty disappointed in its current shape.

Fans underneath a Twitter thread from a news account covering Warzone reveal many players unhappy with Caldera and even Warzone 2.0. For the former, the original relaunch got stripped down to two playlists – Solos and Quads – has no Plunder mode or Resurgence maps and supposedly has ads when booting up the game that persuades players to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. One player also describes how “even the store has [no] content” from a screenshot on Twitter.

Many things are missing, which Activision confirmed would be the case in a past blog for Caldera. However, with the wave of feedback for the resurfaced older version, it seems no one anticipated how barebones it would be.

In its current state, one player believes it has been “gutted,” and whether Activision will heed the outrage is anyone’s guess. According to their blog, Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep may arrive in Caldera in the future, but that doesn’t fix the lack of transferable items between Warzone versions, the lack of the new Battle Pass, and more limiting the relaunched title.