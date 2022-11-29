Call of Duty: Warzone – How To Use the DMZ Glitch to Get Extra

There is currently a glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode that allows players to receive max funds and then fully level two weapons.

With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a new game mode was also released, DMZ mode. This mode allows players to play the game in a mode reminiscent of Escape from Tarkov. Players will enter Verdansk, where they can obtain money to purchase new weapons or gear and then attempt to exfil with items or risk losing everything upon death.





Because a considerable portion of DMZ mode is obtaining funds, it would make sense that players are always looking for new ways to get money. This can be through completing missions, gathering resources to sell, or killing enemies and taking their money. Recently, a glitch has been discovered that allows players to obtain large sums of money without going through the trials of missions or killing enemies.

How To Take Advantage of the Money Glitch in DMZ

Until the glitch is patched, players can quickly obtain large sums of money by dropping money. A player will want to drop both a weapon and $500 and ensure they have a free slot in a backpack. Players will face the weapon they dropped and back up slowly until the game prompts them to pick up the dropped money. Then they will select to stow the weapon. If completed successfully, they will be given max funds. The glitch may be more successful with the Kastov-74u. The glitch does not happen on every attempt, so players may have to try multiple times before they are successful.

This glitch is not only helpful in obtaining money in DMZ mode but also in leveling weapons. Theoretically, after maxing funds, a player can travel to a buy station and obtain XP by purchasing anything. Because rank is shared across modes, this will also level the player in Modern Warfare II. Maximum money in DMZ mode should allow players to level up two different weapons in one DMZ map fully.

Players Still Need To Be Wary When Playing DMZ

Because this glitch relies on the game believing players are gathering money when picking up a weapon, it will only work on some attempts. Players must also be aware of other players who may be settled near buy stations waiting for enemies who have completed the glitch, so they can steal their money. There is also the enemy AI that players will need to be wary of, especially when solo queuing attempts to get the glitch to work.

It is still being determined when the money glitch will be fixed in DMZ mode. There has also been no word on if Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0‘s developers will be taking any action on anyone who has used the exploit. Players are warned to use the glitch at their own risk because such an exploit is not sustainable, as it affects the economy in DMZ and players’ XP across titles.