Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile soft-launch details leaked online

There’s some great news for those who have been eagerly waiting for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to become available on their handheld devices, and it appears that the wait will get over very soon. Based on leaked information by Twitter user @PlayWZMobile, the game will be coming sooner than anyone had thought.
Following the early rumors that appeared at the start of 2022, Activision confirmed that they’re working on a mobile version of their highly popular battle royale title. The game’s launch picked pace as Activision has completed the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.