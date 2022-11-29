Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile soft-launch details leaked online

Call of Duty Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile limited release servers will open on 30.11.22 at 17:00 UTC.

Based on the leaked information on social media, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be released on November 30, 2022. Players will be able to jump into the action on their mobile phones as long as their devices are eligible to run it. However, there’s a catch – this isn’t a full release and will be limited.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been up for pre-registration for a long time. Those who have done so will have early access to see what kind of work has been done by Activision. Given that this is a limited launch, the game might only be available across some regions.

The servers are set to open up at 5:00 pm UTC. Those in India will have to wait until 10:30 pm, while American users can jump in at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET. This is under the condition that all the regions mentioned above will have access to the game at its limited launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile may offer a unique experience to those who can’t play the PC version

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a terrific launch for Activision and the franchise. It became the first adoption of the battle royale genre in the series, and players have had plenty of memorable moments to cherish.

Mobile gamers could have a glimpse of everything that the title entails as early as tomorrow if they are able to access the game.

In many ways, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is expected to inherit several properties from its PC counterpart. However, it’s a mobile version and not a direct port, so there will be noticeable differences. The overall experience could be much more casual, given how different the controls are.

That said, players can expect some adrenaline rush once the game goes live. Earlier rumors suggested that multiplayer, along with battle royale, will also be present. Having been successful with Call of Duty Mobile, it remains to be seen how the new chapter will unfold for Activision.



