Call Of Duty: Which MW2 Is Actually Better

There’s no doubt 2022’s MW2 pays homage to the 2009 original, yet it stands on its own. Both games excel in different ways, but which one is better?

With two versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 available, debates about which is better are bound to come up. The original Modern Warfare 2 was released in 2009 and was the biggest Call of Duty at the time. Since then, it has ascended to legendary status among Call of Duty fans, but it’s worth noting that nostalgia plays a large part in forming opinions about the game. The latest Modern Warfare 2 is officially the most successful Call of Duty launch to date, but it fails to live up to its predecessor in some regards.

Both versions of Modern Warfare 2 are great, but in different areas. The original Modern Warfare 2 has a much more exciting campaign, while 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 features better, more balanced multiplayer, with some of the MW2’s best new game modes being highlights of the series. This disparity reflects the franchise’s shift in priority over the 13 years between these games. Newer Call of Duty games have placed much less emphasis on the campaign mode, with Black Ops 4 completely eschewing it altogether. 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 does feature a campaign, but it isn’t as memorable as the original. Where it lacks in single-player, it makes up for in multiplayer. Despite its lackluster user interface, the new Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer feels much better to play than its predecessor.

The Original MW2 Campaign Is Better Than New MW2’s

There’s no doubt that the original Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer was fun and had classic maps that are, thankfully, returning in the new MW2. However, the nostalgia for the old days of Call of Duty inflates the quality of the game. It was released with glaring balancing issues like overused grenade launchers in tandem with the One Many Army perk, which basically gave players infinite ammo. The melee lunge with the Commando Pro perk allowed players to cross fifteen feet in the blink of an eye. While 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 indeed has its issues, it is a much better experience that feels balanced and competitive compared to the original’s completely chaotic, often one-sided experience.

Where 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 struggles is where the original shines. The classic MW2 campaign, which was recently remastered, is an epic experience with unforgettable characters such as Ghost, General Shepherd, and Makarov. These characters have become so iconic that it would be seen as blasphemy if 2022’s version didn’t incorporate them somehow. Sure enough, they make appearances but don’t strike the same chord as the original. Most of this is due to the more grounded storytelling approach the reboot series adheres to, which is good on its own. Yet, it doesn’t leave as lasting an impression as the grandiose action set pieces in the original, like fighting through the streets of American suburbs, escaping gunfire by running across the rooftops of a Brazilian favela, or retaking the White House from Russian invaders.

The reality is that no matter how well reviewed a new Call of Duty like MW2 is, it will likely never reach the levels of love felt for the earlier entries in the series. The older games have a charm that just hasn’t been replicated. This isn’t a bad thing, however. The new Call of Duty games have taken all the lessons learned over time and implemented them to make a satisfyingly competitive multiplayer experience that many other games try for and fail. 2022’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is a great game and fits nicely alongside its predecessor.

