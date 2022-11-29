Call the Midwife star details struggles of filming Christmas

During Tuesday’s episode of Morning Live, presenters Sam Quek and Gethin Jones welcomed actor Stephen McGann onto the show via video link. The Call the Midwife star, who plays Dr Turner in the BBC drama, spoke to the duo about the upcoming Christmas special. However, during their chat, he revealed the struggle the cast has to endure each year.

With the highly anticipated 12th season of the BBC drama on its way, fans are eager to find out what’s next in store for the group of East End nurses.

The annual Christmas episode of Call the Midwife has quickly become the nation’s must-watch show over the festive period with this year seeing the return of Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Helen George (Trixie) and Megan Cusack (Nancy).

Despite the seasonal special giving viewers a cosy feeling as they see the streets come to life decorated in festive lights covered in snow, sadly that isn’t the case for the actors when filming.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of Morning Live, Stephen detailed: “It’s always warm! What we do is we film in April or May.

