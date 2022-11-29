Camilla sends her first personal tweet as Queen after being ‘moved’





Camilla shared her first personal message as Queen Consort after meeting with a number of women at Buckingham Palace this afternoon. Camilla was accompanied by the Countess of Wessex as she stepped out on Tuesday to greet several prominent European royals. The Queen Consort met Jordan’s Queen Rania, Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, as well as Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary.

Tweeting from the official Royal Family account, Camilla wrote: “Today, a remarkable group of people gathered at Buckingham Palace with one aim – to see the end of violence against women and girls. “I was deeply moved and inspired by their stories. With determination and courage, we will see the end of these heinous crimes forever – Camilla R.” Also among the gathered crowd were the First Ladies of both Sierra Leone and Ukraine, Fatima Maada Bio and Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska. Hosting a reception at Buckingham Palace, the invitees joined the Queen Consort to spotlight gender-based violence.

The event comes as part of the UN’s activist campaign on violence against women and girls. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was pictured alongside Queen Camilla, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada Bio. She looked elegant in a white blouse and black trousers. The group met as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The reception was attended by around 300 people including survivors and their families, as well as famous faces including television presenter Lorraine Kelly, reality TV star Zara McDermott as well as Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. Camilla – who made a powerful speech at the event – spoke with Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Health Secretary Steve Barclay in the white drawing room of the palace. Camilla said in her speech that "we are uniting today to confront, rightly, what has rightly been called a global pandemic of violence against women." She added: "Over the years, in my previous role, I had the privilege of meeting many survivors of rape and domestic abuse; and of sharing in the sorrow of people who had lost family members to violence.

“And again and again, I heard that two of the most powerful ways in which to help were to remember and to listen.” The royal continued: “We remember those women who have lost their lives at the hands of a stranger, or of the person who should have loved them best. “In so doing, we refuse to be desensitised by cold facts and figures and we resolve to keep the names and the memories of these women alive. “We remember Brenda Blainey, Mariam Kamara, Lucy Powell, Samantha Drummonds, Yasmin Begum, Sally Turner, Hina Bashir, Jillu Nash and her 12-year-old daughter Louise, to name but a very few of those who have been killed this year alone. And we remember – because we cannot forget – all the other women and girls who died in similarly horrific circumstances.”